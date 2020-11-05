As the pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region again entered the “severe plus” category, Delhi’s travelers are exploring new drive down destination to escape from the alarming pollution level. A recent survey conducted by Booking.com has revealed that people have been taking smaller journeys, and discovering (or rediscovering) wonderful experiences closer home with ease in travel restrictions. In a bid to encourage more footfall on domestic tourism destinations, the Tourism ministry has also started “Dekho Apna Desh” campaign asking Indians to take pledge to visit at least 15 different tourism locations in India by the year 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also urged states to promote domestic tourism while ensuring that the health and hygiene protocols are followed at all tourist destinations and hospitality units. The quest to choose offbeat yet drive down destinations around Delhi/NCR is on the rise. One of the biggest factors is the alarming pollution level which is expected to be on peak around Diwali. Also Read - Travel Booking Platforms See a Surge of 40 Per cent in Daily Check-ins For This Year's Diwali Season

Be it bag packers, corporate groups, families or friends, people are preferring to drive down to their nearby getaways for short and relaxed staycations. There are few unexplored and offbeat destinations around Delhi which are Instagram worthy, tucked in nature’s lap and offers exceptional experiences to new world travelers. These hidden gems around Delhi have already started receiving a large number of bookings and queries from Delhi/NCR. Also Read - Portugal 'Invites' Indian Travellers to The 'Country of Contrasts'

“This year there is a significant jump in short staycations around Diwali. As compared to last year we have received almost 60% hike in guest queries for festive season. The new trend of exploring short distance destinations and the poor air quality of Delhi and NCR has heavily contributed to this shift.” says Kr. Roop Pratap Choudhary, MD, Noor Mahal and Jewel Groups of Hotel. Also Read - Goa Travel News: Casinos Are Reopening, Here Are The New Rules

Some of the below-unexplored short distance travel destinations are receiving huge demand from Delhiites. These venues have become the chosen destinations as people are no longer venturing out to far-off places for long vacations.

NoorMahal, Karnal- In the mystical land of Mahabharata, awe-inspiring Noor Mahal, the “Incredible Indian Palace Hotel” has been built on a monumental scale. It is a five-star luxury palace hotel inspired by India’s rich heritage and captures royalty experience enjoyed by Indian Maharajas over the centuries. Noor Mahal enjoys proximity to Delhi, Chandigarh and other cities of Punjab & Haryana. It is very accessible from the IGI Airport. With lush green fields and farms around, the hotel is situated on the old course of river Yamuna traversing its way to Delhi and gives the true royal experience.

This palace hotel has possibly more antiques and artworks than any other museum in the world. Noor Mahal with its palatial architecture wins hands down on history, character and convenience. The hotel was conceptualized some ten years ago with an inspiration from the architecture marvels and opulent royalty from the era of Indian maharajas. The framed 9th generation artisans of ï¿½The Janam’ clan from Mewar region in Rajasthan were called upon to show case their delicate, intricate paintings and art work within the entire hotel , turning the hotel into an artisan’s delight . The entire hotel has such art work at every corner, interiors embellished with decorative domes, hand painted frescos, motifs made with pure gold leaves , intricate mirror work and beautifully hand crafted artifacts to create an ambience of regal splendour.

Neemrana Fort Palace, Neemrana- Neemrana takes a lot of pride in being a premier heritage hotel of Rajasthan as also a unique hotel of India. This awe-inspiring heritage hotel near Delhi Jaipur highway is a perfect destination for your regal vacation in Jaipur. While It is to discover an absolute delight to view and visit, Neemrana involves many steps and ramps to discover the 14tiered property. You might not be able to find the standard comforts of a regular hotel here, instead, Neemrana Fort-Palace, being one of the oldest and best heritage resort near Jaipur, takes you on a grand experience which truly immerses you back into the past five centuries.

This 15th-century heritage hotel in Rajasthan is among the most popular resorts near Delhi for weekend breaks and is ideal to invent your own past at the dream site of history. Nine palace wings built over 14 levels tiered into a hill across 2.5 hectares/ 6 acres of garden-palace, make this heritage hotel one of the best places to stay near Jaipur. Hanging gardens, two pools to swim out to the horizon, an Ayurvedic spa, and India’s first zip-line is what the world comes to experience! One stay here will get you started on the discovery of the oldest and best resorts near Delhi that Neemrana has on offer.

Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner- Narendra Bhawan Bikaner is a design boutique hotel in Bikaner, a desert outpost in the state of Rajasthan. The hotel in its new avatar retells the story of the last reigning Maharaja of Bikaner, His Highness Narendra Singhji (1948-2003). Designed by Ayush Kasliwal, Narendra Bhawan Bikaner is unconventionally curated and celebrates a life’s passage through time; from that of a royal birth to a global bon vivant and subsequently to a socialist who fully embraced the idea of a new, democratic India.

Set in an urban landscape, Narendra Bhawan Bikaner is designed to lure guests’ gaze inwards, drawing their attention to uniquely created quarters. Experiences at Narendra Bhawan, tap into the memories of its original incumbent and takes its guests on a journey through his past wherein the best moments of his life are translated into an array of gastronomic and destination specific experiences. The warmth with which the staff of Narendra Bhawan welcomes its guests is simply uncanny.

ALOHA on the Ganges, Rishikesh- Just 225 kilometers north of India’s capital, New Delhi, and easily accessible by rail, road and air, this exquisite resort in Rishikesh ‘Aloha on the Ganges’ is located right on the banks of the Ganges River close to the Laxman Jhulla, in a very serene and peaceful environment. The setting of the resort on the fast-flowing Ganges, surrounded by forested hills, is conducive to meditation and mind expansion. In the evening, the breeze blows down the valley, setting temple bells ringing as sadhus (spiritual men), pilgrims and tourists prepare for the nightly Ganga Aarti.

Aloha on the Ganges is not just a resort in Rishikesh that will leave you breathless with the enchantment of its surroundings, but assists in enabling you to experience both physical and mental relaxation and realize the importance of a moment of calm and personal space in your everyday life. In absolute terms, Aloha on the Ganges is the ultimate escape from the mundane to the spiritual, where every corner spells harmony and every colour soothes the senses.

CorbettLeela Vilas, Jim Corbett- The Corbett Leela Vilas is amongst the most magnificent jungle resorts in India. This is the best place to relax and have a stress free time away from the commotion of city life. The Jungle Leela Resort is the name that rules all around the Bizrani and Dhikala zones where large gatherings of wildlife lovers can be found to experience the tremendous safari moments. Residing in a very tranquil and peaceful location, Jungle Leela Resort is one of the best Luxury Corbett Resorts embedded with luxury cottages in the vicinity and is superbly known for its magnanimously personalized luxury services and superfine foods.

By stretching across the area of 2.5 acres, Jungle Leela Resort is composed of 12 luxury cottages designed in a very eloquent manner to impress all its guests bringing the tender natural feeling and ambience with a touch of luxury services, with mango orchards all around the vicinity. Each cottage with an area of 850 sq ft is decked with wooden flooring and mud-tiles on the roof to adorn the cottage in a more natural way. Bringing more fascination to it, each cottage with 1 living and 1 bedroom set is flourished with luxury Jacuzzi, an ideal set defined for a small family to spend the leisure holidays at Corbett. The cottages are also defined with large swimming pools, with separate arrangements for lovely kids (lying side by side) and with separate provisions for the drivers at the vicinity. The Jungle Leela Resort is being designed especially for the niche clientele to fetch all sorts of personalized services making the wildlife tour more impressive and remembering.