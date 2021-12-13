International Travel News: International travellers take note! Netherlands will only recognise COVID-19 vaccination certificates that indicate that the holder has received a booster shot from February 2022 onwards, the Dutch Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge, had announced according to a report by SchengenVisaInfo.com.Also Read - Breaking: British PM Boris Johnson Confirms First Death with Omicron Variant in UK

What does this mean?

Well, this means that the Netherlands will shorten the validity of vaccination certificates from 12 to nine months, and all those who don’t meet this requirement will be required to follow additional entry rules, as per the report. Also Read - Ahead of Christmas Travel Season, Cuba Tightens Covid Curbs | Key Points

Why is this initiative taken?

Reportedly, the decision of the Dutch authorities to shorten the validity of vaccination passes, which will officially enter into force on February 1: Also Read - Nigeria to Ban Arrivals From THESE 4 Nations in Response to Restrictions Over Omicron

follows the recommendation of the European Union Commission to create an individual-based approach and

a standard for vaccination certificates acceptance.

The Commission suggested that the Member States do not accept vaccination certificates that have not been issued within nine months. However, the EU Member States need to coordinate on the matter and come forward with a joint decision.

Please note that there hasn’t been any official confirmation by the EU authorities yet; however, the Dutch Minister of Health has disclosed that the Member States’ representatives have agreed that all those who wish to travel to or within the EU must receive a booster shot nine months after their second Covid vaccine dose in order for their pass to be accepted, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile for those who don’t receive the booster shot, they will continue to be able to travel within the EU provided that they present a negative COVID-19 test report.

Also, it’s worth mentioning that getting tested several times a week is not convenient, cost-effective, and safe, hence, the EU authorities are trying to push as many people as possible to get fully vaccinated against Covid as well as receive a booster shot that would further protect them from the virus and its new Omicron variant.

On the contrary, the decision of the EU Member States to reduce the validity of vaccination certificates has been criticised by the International Air Transport Association. The Association has suggested postponing this proposal until all governments are able to provide their citizens with booster shots.

Tell us your thoughts about this.