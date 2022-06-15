Father’s Day 2022 Travel: A 14th-century fort has been painstakingly refurbished to become Six Senses Fort Barwara, located in the culturally rich province of Rajasthan. Every Six Senses outpost is rooted in its location and Six Senses Fort Barwara, a three-hour drive from Jaipur airport, brings Rajasthani inspiration to everything from décor to dinner. This Father’s Day, whisk your dad away for a splendid experience at Six Senses Fort Barwara. There’s nothing more enriching and fulfilling than the gift of travel and the myriad experiences that come along. Also Read - Severe Waterlogging Witnessed In Barmer As Heavy Showers Continue To Lash The City

With the resort's many offers, you can explore an unseen side of your father through immersive heritage walks, thrilling safari activities, heritage liquor tastings, and rejuvenating wellness experiences. Level things up with an interesting package that includes all meals, a one-time 60-minute spa treatment, and complimentary sustainability activities like heritage and horticulture walk around the fort, among other things.

There are two palaces, two original temples, and 48 tastefully appointed suites within the fort walls. The property is bordered to the west by the charming village of Barwara and to the east by a forested expanse outside the fort. The legendary tigers of Ranthambore National Park are only a short drive away.

The Cortile, an all-day diner, and Rani Bagh, an all-day bar beside the pool surrounded by Rajasthan’s homogeneous flora and fauna, provide natural sights unlike any other at Fort Barwara. For a night under the stars, head to Shikar Burj.

This is the same resort where celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif held their wedding festivities. The suites have Shekhawati paintings on the walls and are decorated in a contemporary Rajasthani manner. They have latticework, embroidered furniture, wooden floors, cutting-edge technology, handmade mattresses, bathrooms, and spacious living areas with inner gardens and private terraces.