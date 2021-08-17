New Delhi: Interestingly, this airport in India is declared the best in the country and Central Asia. In fact, it has been declared the best for the third consecutive year. Want to know which one is it? Then, scroll down.Also Read - International Flights: Rapid PCR Test Facility Set up at IGI Airport in Delhi, Especially for UAE Travellers

THIS Indian Airport Declared The Best in The Country And Central Asia

Well, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has been declared the Best Airport in India and Central Asia by Skytrax World Airport Awards. Interestingly, the Delhi airport has now been awarded the best for the third consecutive year.

This prestigious award is considered the most significant award for the airport industry, and Delhi has been adjudged after votes by customers in the survey.

Skytrax World Airport Awards

For the uninitiated, Skytrax is best known to assess customer service and facilities over 550 airports across the globe. It is considered one of the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry and is announced based on the votes by customers in an annual global airport customer satisfaction survey.

According to the reports, the announcement was made by the GMR-led consortium — Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) which operates the national capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Besides, the IGI airport, which was established in Delhi back in 1986, becomes the only Indian airport among world’s top 50 airports.

The TOI quoted Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, “Our agile and effective response to the pandemic and crisis preparedness has led us to be recognised by Skytrax.”

He added that by adopting the new-normal, DIAL is looking to boost its efforts in providing the best airport experience to all its passengers.