A luxury resort in the Maldives has brought a golden opportunity for you to escape to your own over-water bungalow for an unlimited time in 2021. For this, you will have to pay a whopping $30,000 (Rs 22,36,137) and in advance at one go. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu's New Maldives Honeymoon Pictures Are Absolutely Romantic And Stunning

Anantara Veli in the Maldives has come up with an ‘Unlimited Stays in Paradise’ package for travellers who would like to have a vacation crash pad, reported CNN. In this enticing package, the resort will provide “a two-person overwater bungalow at the private-island property for unlimited use over 2021.” It will also include free breakfasts and airport transfers. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu New Honeymoon Pics Out: Hubby Turns Photographer For Wife in Maldives

In case you wish to go for add on facilities including Ayurvedic spa treatments, water activities like surfing, diving, snorkeling, and cooking classes, you will get good discounts on them.

Moreover, you need not worry about COVID-19 infection as the resort is following the guidelines of the WHO seriously to keep their guests safe.

According to the Visit Maldives website, the terms and conditions are as follows:

* The rate quoted is for two guests and must be fully prepaid before first stay.

* The names of both guests must be provided at the time of payment and cannot be changed. Only these two named guests will be allowed to stay in the bungalow.

* No blackout dates.

* Limited availability offer.

* Flight details must be provided 48 hours prior to arrival for speedboat transfers to be arranged.

* Package is valid for stays from January 1, 2021 to December 23, 2021 and it is non-extendable.

* Package cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, savings, package or voucher and is non-refundable, exchangeable, transferable or redeemable for cash.

* Bookings can only be made by contacting reservations.maldives@anantara.com.