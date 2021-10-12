Kolkata: The auspicious festival of Durga Puja celebrates the triumph of good over evil as goddess Durga killed demon king Mahishasur. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that the goddess visits her earthly abode during this time to bless her devotees.Also Read - These Two Malls In Greater Noida Panalised For Flouting Covid-19 Norms | Check Names Here

During this festival, especially in Kolkata, the entire city turns into a piece of art with awe-inspiring Durga Puja pandals, breathtaking idols, vibrant lightings and aesthetic installations. The preparations begin months before the actual celebration wherein sculptors and artists work day in and day out to create these mind-blowing artworks.

However, have you ever wondered what happens to the pandals when the celebrations are over?

Well, for those of you who don’t know, in today’s time many of these beautiful artworks make their way to art galleries, museums and more. In fact, some of them are preserved in Kolkata’s Durga Museum, popularly known as Maa Phire Elo, literally translated to “Mother Returns”.

All You Need to Know

Situated in South Kolkata’s Rabindra Sarovar Complex, the Durga Museum is home to some of the striking idols of goddess Durga from some of the renowned pandals of Kolkata. The museum came into existence in 2012 under the initiative of Mamata Banerjee.

Interestingly, the devotees can explore the museum all through the year and feast their eyes on the breathtaking artworks.

Durga Museum, Rabindra Sarobar. Amazing collection of durga idols over the years from some of the major pujas of #Kolkata https://t.co/wqop5pHnp3 pic.twitter.com/jTqXbUlOM6 — Rangan Datta (@rangan_datta) April 14, 2021

Some of the noteworthy artworks of this museum include a steam engine, a quaint tower and a terracotta horse, among others. A part of the museum is open-air and visitors can witness the installations while strolling through the lush green surroundings.

According to a ToI report, the Durga Museum has curated pieces of art from puja committees like Naktala Udayan, Bosepukur Talbagan and many more. These committees are renowned for their Durga sculptures and are put on display in the museum.

The Kolkata Municipal Development Authority (KMDA) looks after the exhibition; and for those who missed visiting Kolkata during Durga Puja celebrations, head here later as it will hold you spellbound!