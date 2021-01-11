Travel lovers! We have a piece of good news for all you ‘wanderlust-er’! Now you don’t have to waste your time on visa applications and the process if you travel to a tiny, pristine country in South America- Suriname. The country is now promoting visa-free travel between Suriname and India. Also Read - After Boris Johnson Cancels Visit, Suriname’s Indian-Origin President to be Republic Day Chief Guest: Report

On January 8, the Indian-origin President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi during his virtual address at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention said that their nation would like to lead the way in improving bilateral relations between the two countries. He also said, "Suriname is prepared to take the first step in doing so by ending visa permits for visitors from India to Suriname."

Suriname is famous for its Dutch colonial architecture, tropical rainforests, and a melting-pot culture.

Suriname further added that the Suriname diaspora is an integral part of India’s soft power and vice versa India was also an important part of Suriname’s soft power. He went on to say that the free movement between the two nations will help people to move without the hassles of visa issuance and bring stability in different areas including education, research, science. “The importance of the Indian diaspora can and must be one of the mutual benefits. If we approach the opportunities in this way, we can achieve great things for our countries.”

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was held on January 9 and it is celebrated as Mahatma Gandhi arrived in India. The flagship event was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.