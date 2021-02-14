Valentine’s Day celebrations may look a little different this year with many giving traditional celebrations a miss owing to the pandemic. However, as a part of this Valentine’s Day celebration, one can turn to the small screen to escape to the fictional world with all-time favourite romantic Bollywood films. Whether you fell in love with a character, melted during an iconic scene, or swooned over picturesque and romantic backdrops these romcoms have given us unforgettable dialogues and heartfelt moments. Also Read - Happy Valentine’s Day 2021: Hilarious Memes, Jokes All Singles Can Relate to

This Valentine’s Day, Booking.com, the leading digital travel platform, has curated a list of destinations featured in iconic romantic Bollywood movies spanning over years that have given us major couple goals. From Kolar (Karnataka) to Pahalgam (Kashmir), here is a list of destinations in India that have been featured in our favourite romantic classics. So if you are a Bollywood fan and want to add a filmy touch to your romance, these destinations are perfect to rekindle your love of travel, when it’s safe to do so. Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Romantic Picture Proves 'Everyday Everywhere' is Valentine's Day

Kolar (Karnataka)

The famous romantic song ‘Akele hain to kya gum hai’ from the blockbuster film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), was shot in the beautiful hills of Kolar in Karnataka. The hills, covered with a blanket of greenery, is a scenic destination for avid travellers and nature lovers. From ancient temples to lush greens and from colonial buildings to gold mines the splendid city of Kolar has it all. Take a tranquil break from the hustle and bustle of the city life and enjoy a romantic escapade to Kolar. Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Share a Dreamy Sunset Picture to Mark Valentine's Day

Where to stay: Located 49kms from Bengaluru, MySpace Essenza offers a quaint and enriching environment. MySpace Essenza has a garden as well as free wifi, the perfect combination of a retreat, while still being able to stay connected digitally.

Kota (Rajasthan)

A major part of the Bollywood rom-com, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya (2017) was shot in Kota, located along the eastern bank of the Chambal River in Rajasthan. The romantic song ‘Sun Mere Humsafar’ was shot at Ghatotkach Circle, Kishore Sagar Lake and Seven Wonders Park in Kota. While in Kota one can also enjoy a romantic evening by the lake, take a tour of the miniature version of the seven wonders of the world and indulge in ‘kota kachoris’ a must-try local delicacy.

Where to stay: Set in Kota, 5kms away from the Jag Mandir, Hotel Lilac offers a relaxing stay for you and your partner during your visit to Kota.

Chopta (Uttrakhand)

Various romantic scenes from the film Kedarnath (2018), a love story set against the holy temple town of Kedarnath, was shot in the virgin forests of Chopta. Also known as the ‘Mini Switzerland of Uttarakhand’, the picturesque hamlet of Chopta is still unexplored by travellers. Snuggled in the lap of the Himalayas, Chopta offers an unobstructed view of Trishul, Nanda Devi, and Chaukhambha peaks. Surrounded by pines, deodars, and other conifers this hushed abode promises breathtaking views that one can enjoy with one partner.

Where to stay: Wake up to the sounds of birds chirping and cool breeze at the Shivanandi River Lodge. Enjoy activities like hiking, skiing, and fishing during your stay here.

Ooty (Tamil Nadu)

Nestled amidst the Nilgiri Hills, Ooty with its scenic views and perfect climate makes for a filmmaker’s delight. Ooty is a popular location for Bollywood films including the super hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The mesmerising rain dance scene from the film which showcases a romantic moment between Rahul and Anjali at the summer camp in Shimla was in fact filmed at Wenlock Downs in Ooty. Dotted with tea gardens, serene waterfalls, winding country lanes, and charming colonial architecture, Ooty is the perfect destination to spend a few days away from the noisy city life.

Where to stay: Sitting high on a hill since 1829, Savoy Ooty spreads over 6 acres of landscaped gardens. This quiet English-style retreat exudes old world charm, yet provides modern amenities like spa and gym making it a perfect getaway for a romantic time out.

Pahalgam (Kashmir)

Situated in the Anantnag district of Jammu & Kashmir, Pahalgam is one of the most romantic Indian destinations. Surrounded by lush greenery and the breathtaking Himalayan range, Pahalgam is a feast to the eyes and senses. With untouched and gorgeous natural beauty this ‘picture-perfect’ destination has been host to many Bollywood films and romantic sequences including the hit movie Rockstar (2011). The picturesque song of Katiya Karun and Nargis Fakri’s wedding that sparks romance between the lead characters was filmed in the Betaab Valley of Pahalgam.

Where to stay: Located at the heart of Pahalgam, WelcomHotel Pine N Peak is a beautiful accommodation overlooking the mountains. One can set off on a cycling expedition with their loved ones to truly embrace the vibe of the destination in its purest form.

Gurugram (Haryana)

Gurugram in the past may not be the one we know today with the infrastructural developments, however, the destination is known to host one of the most iconic romantic scenes ever. The song ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Jana Sanam’ at the mustard fields near Simran’s house in Punjab, was actually shot just outside the city of Gurugram (then known as Gurgaon). The lively ‘sarso ke khet’ became a mainstream photo location for many inspired by the song. One can take a road trip with their partner on Valentine’s Day near Gurugram and relive the moments of love inspired by the film.

Where to stay: Housed in a beautiful Rajasthani haveli, Heritage Village Resort & Spa is spread across beautiful landscaped grounds. Check-in for some self-indulgence and enjoy relaxing massages and floral baths that await you at the spa. If you are an avid athlete, you can also opt for leisure options including a cricket lawn, badminton, and basketball facilities.

Pataudi (Haryana)

Situated around 28 km from Gurugram, Pataudi is located at the foothills of Aravali range. Most popularly known for the majestic Pataudi Palace, this royal palace was seen in the epic movie Veer-Zaara. Here the historical palace was shown as Preity Zinta’s house in Pakistan, featuring several iconic romantic scenes between SRK and Preity Zinta. As a heritage gateway, Pataudi offers one the opportunity to spend a quiet evening with their loved ones at various luxury villas and imbibe the Nawabi vibe.

Where to stay: Villa at Tarudhan Valley Golf Resort is located 19 kms from Pataudi and offers luxurious and spacious accommodation featuring beautiful lakes and a golf course, just perfect for your holiday!