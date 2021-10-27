New Delhi: A massive increase in travel demand as lockdown fatigue and pent-up demand has resulted in a strong rebound, India’s leading integrated travel services company – Thomas Cook India survey has found. The findings suggest a 60 per cent month-on-month growth with family trips, friends gathering ahead of festivals and honeymoon travel leading the surge.Also Read - Good News For Devotees! IRCTC to Run North Darshan Yatra Special Train From THIS DATE. Check Details

Thomas Cook India reports that the demand is back to 65% of pre-pandemic levels overall with domestic travel at an impressive 290 per cent and international travel at 55% (acquisition data Sept 2021 vs Sept 2019). Also Read - Forgot IRCTC password? Step-by-Step Guide on How to Recover Password

“Within India, more and more people are travelling. There is a comfort that whatever be the situation, things can be handled. Language or currency is not a problem,” Romil Pant, Senior Vice President, Leisure Travel, Thomas Cook (India) Limited. said while explaining the emerging trends. Also Read - Mumbaikars Take Note: Mumbai Local Trains to Run at Full Capacity From This Date

“In international travel, there is some hesitancy. Covid test requirements, quarantine rules in case someone in group tests positive or a fear of that unexpected is something that is adding to travellers’ hesitancy,” Pant added. “However, to address those challenges, Thomas Cook is equipped with TravShield – comprehensive Safety Commitment & Assured Safe Travel Program in association with Apollo Clinics,” Romil Pant said.

“We are confident with more and more people getting vaccinated international travel will also rise manifold soon. Thomas Cook India is ensuring that we are ready to make that travel memorable,” Pant added with optimism.

Sharp rise in students travelling abroad for studies

Students who were stuck during the lockdown or had to delay plans for studies abroad are finally flying. With vaccinations and travel restrictions easing, Thomas Cook India says there has been a rise in bookings for students travelling to USA and Canada with quarantine packages.

Delhi Leads Travel Bookings, Love Adventure Trips

Survey also establishes Delhi as the top source market when it comes to travel abroad. Maldives, Dubai, Switzerland, and France are the top favourites for travellers going abroad. [Note: Countries like Australia, Singapore, the United States have allowed people from India only recently.]

Top Holiday Destinations Abroad Indian Travelers

Maldives, Switzerland, France, Russia, Spain, Egypt are the top destinations, while Expo 2020 Dubai is seeing a brisk demand currently. Additionally, Delhi is also witnessing a strong trend for overseas education travel and, Thomas Cook India has delivered well on student travel to USA and Canada with quarantine packages.

Most Preferred Holiday Destinations in India

Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Northeast and Andamans are now seeing a surge and account for almost 78 per cent of overall bookings as per the report.

Key segments driving demand

Families, millennials, young professionals, honeymooners, business & b-leisure, students, and spiritual tourism are the ones driving demand.

Travel Companions: Customers from Delhi enjoy travelling with family or multi-generational family (60%); as a group of friends/colleagues (10%); couples (25%); solo (5%).

To meet the expectations and ensure travellers have a comfortable and hassle-free experience, Thomas Cook India has undertaken a series of initiatives.

“I am excited to announce our special offers and discounts on our Festive Holidays for Dussehra and Diwali. It is my invitation to Delhites to come and visit our branches and plan a truly memorable holiday with family and friends for the festive and winter season ahead,” Romil Pant concluded.