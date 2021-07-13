Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Of late, hundreds and thousands of tourists are seen thronging to hill stations to get some respite from the everyday’s hustle and bustle, and also another reason being somewhat stable Covid situation in the country.Also Read - Check Covid Rules and Restrictions For Goa, Ladakh, Corbett, Dharamshala And 7 Other Tourist Places

However, last weekend, as many as 4,000 vehicles that were on their way to Mussoorie and Nainital were sent back by Uttarakhand Police. You ask why? Scroll down for more details. Also Read - Flying to Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag? Check Latest COVID Guidelines, RT-PCR Report And More

Looks like people need to learn the lesson the hard way! This harsh drive by the administration comes as the state government announced strict COVID-19 protocols to prevent the tourist destinations from being overcrowded amid the coronavirus third wave scare. Also Read - Planning Trip To Hills? You MUST Check These Photos First

Uttarakhand Police has set up additional checkpoints and barricades on the roads that lead to famous tourist spots in the state.

Why were the tourists sent back?

“A clear message has been given to the tourists that if they are coming to Uttarakhand, RT-PCR test, registration, and a prior hotel booking are mandatory for everyone,” Uttarakhand Police Headquarters Spokesperson DIG Nilesh Anand Bharane told ANI.

The DIG appealed to the tourists coming to Uttarakhand not to just visit Mussoorie and Nainital. He said there are more tourist places in the state and the tourists should explore different places in the state to avoid unnecessary crowding at one place.

He added that tourists without registration, RT-PCR test and hotel booking will not be allowed to enter the state.

At present, the state has 1,094 active COVID-19 cases, as per the Union Health Ministry. Besides, on Monday, as per the reports, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) stated that the “the third wave is inevitable and imminent” and asked the central and state governments to control mass gatherings

Other than Mussoorie and Nainital, here are 5 offbeat places in Uttarakhand that you should explore post Covid lockdown.

(With inputs from ANI)