Mumbai, Delhi best cities in the world: Every place in the world has its own benefits and the other side of the coin as well. From type of people we are surrounded to the kind of amenities we are able to live in, says a lot about a place. Time Out Survey 2022 recently released its fifth annual survey ranking 53 best cities to live in the world. It took a vote of around 20,000 city dewellers across the world and enlisted certain cities that make the cut for having its citizens enjoy quality of life. While Edinburgh is regining the the list at the top position, Indian cities have also made place from themselves. Mumbai and Delhi were ranked at 14th and 26 the position respectively.

According to the The Time Out Survey, the following were the key criteria this year:

Thriving nightlife

Amazing food and drink

Art, culture and museums galore.

Apart from this, they also added that, "We've highlighted places that aren't boring or overly expensive or overrated, and we've ensured that our top picks also score well for practical stuff like walkability, good public transport and safety, as well. While things like community spirit and resilience were two of the most important factors last year, in 2022 we've added extra weight to the things that make cities great places to visit as well as to live. "

Mumbai v/s Delhi debate is a hot topic that triggers emotions of many. everyone had their own reasons as to why Mumbai and Delhi are better than one another. The Time Out Survey has enlisted what makes these city great and why.

Mumbai – Rank 14

Call it the city of dreams or the financial capital of India, the city has made the cut on becoming one of the greatest places to live in. From the corporate giants to the glitzy film industry and the always-buzzing food and nightlife scenes, Mumbai offers a space for those who dream big, according t Time Out Survey. the free spirit of the city people, their bond and ways of celebration helped the city score well. The beaming nightlife of the city and 24 by 7 run food services just add on to why this should be a preferred place to live. As per the survey, 89 percent of locals rated Mumbai’s nightlife highly – the third best in the entire world. It was also third for community spirit (with 81 percent of positive responses) and scored very highly for its food and drink (94 percent).

Delhi – Rank 26

Dilwalon ki Dilli has always been forward-looking yet firmly rooted in history. A vintage city thriving in modern ways of life. The survey attributed to the city as a spirit that’s reflected in today’s burgeoning culinary and cultural landscape. There’s a strong focus on contemporary regional Indian cooking, coupled with a revived interest in the city’s freshly restored heritage spaces. top spots in the capital, like Sunder Nursey, Qutub Minar, Hauz Khas cafes etc along with its well connected metro lines got were applauded by the voters.

Full list of 53 best cities in the world

Edinburgh Chicago Medellín Glasgow Amsterdam Prague Marrakech Berlin Montreal Copenhagen Cape Town Madrid Manchester Mumbai Melbourne Taipei London Porto Lyon New York Buenos Aires Birmingham Stockholm Tokyo San Francisco Delhi Toronto Lisbon Boston Mexico City Tel Aviv Paris Kuala Lumpur Manila Athens Dublin Sao Paulo Miami Barcelona Dubai Rome Los Angeles Accra Singapore Abu Dhabi Sydney Auckland Rio de Janeiro Johannesburg Istanbul Bangkok Hong Kong Doha

These cities have vibrant hues of life that the people here relish. So maybe plan your next vacay here and enjoy a slice of life!

