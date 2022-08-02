Mumbai, Delhi best cities in the world: Every place in the world has its own benefits and the other side of the coin as well. From type of people we are surrounded to the kind of amenities we are able to live in, says a lot about a place. Time Out Survey 2022 recently released its fifth annual survey ranking 53 best cities to live in the world. It took a vote of around 20,000 city dewellers across the world and enlisted certain cities that make the cut for having its citizens enjoy quality of life. While Edinburgh is regining the the list at the top position, Indian cities have also made place from themselves. Mumbai and Delhi were ranked at 14th and 26 the position respectively.Also Read - Monkeypox Alert: Delhi Orders 3 Private Hospitals to Create 10 Isolation Rooms for Virus Cases

According to the The Time Out Survey, the following were the key criteria this year:

  • Thriving nightlife
  • Amazing food and drink
  • Art, culture and museums galore.

Apart from this, they also added that, "We've highlighted places that aren't boring or overly expensive or overrated, and we've ensured that our top picks also score well for practical stuff like walkability, good public transport and safety, as well. While things like community spirit and resilience were two of the most important factors last year, in 2022 we've added extra weight to the things that make cities great places to visit as well as to live. "

Mumbai v/s Delhi debate is a hot topic that triggers emotions of many. everyone had their own reasons as to why Mumbai and Delhi are better than one another. The Time Out Survey has enlisted what makes these city great and why.

Mumbai – Rank 14

Call it the city of dreams or the financial capital of India, the city has made the cut on becoming one of the greatest places to live in. From the corporate giants to the glitzy film industry and the always-buzzing food and nightlife scenes, Mumbai offers a space for those who dream big, according t Time Out Survey.  the free spirit of the city people, their bond and ways of celebration helped the city score well. The beaming nightlife of the city and 24 by 7 run food services just add on to why this should be a preferred place to live. As per the survey, 89 percent of locals rated Mumbai’s nightlife highly – the third best in the entire world. It was also third for community spirit (with 81 percent of positive responses) and scored very highly for its food and drink (94 percent).

Delhi – Rank 26

Dilwalon ki Dilli has always been forward-looking yet firmly rooted in history. A vintage city thriving in modern ways of life. The survey attributed to the city as a spirit that’s reflected in today’s burgeoning culinary and cultural landscape. There’s a strong focus on contemporary regional Indian cooking, coupled with a revived interest in the city’s freshly restored heritage spaces. top spots in the capital, like Sunder Nursey, Qutub Minar, Hauz Khas cafes etc along with its well connected metro lines got were applauded by the voters.

Full list of 53 best cities in the world

  1. Edinburgh
  2. Chicago
  3. Medellín
  4. Glasgow
  5. Amsterdam
  6. Prague
  7. Marrakech
  8. Berlin
  9. Montreal
  10. Copenhagen
  11. Cape Town
  12. Madrid
  13. Manchester
  14. Mumbai
  15. Melbourne
  16. Taipei
  17. London
  18. Porto
  19. Lyon
  20. New York
  21. Buenos Aires
  22. Birmingham
  23. Stockholm
  24. Tokyo
  25. San Francisco
  26. Delhi
  27. Toronto
  28. Lisbon
  29. Boston
  30. Mexico City
  31. Tel Aviv
  32. Paris
  33. Kuala Lumpur
  34. Manila
  35. Athens
  36. Dublin
  37. Sao Paulo
  38. Miami
  39. Barcelona
  40. Dubai
  41. Rome
  42. Los Angeles
  43. Accra
  44. Singapore
  45. Abu Dhabi
  46. Sydney
  47. Auckland
  48. Rio de Janeiro
  49. Johannesburg
  50. Istanbul
  51. Bangkok
  52. Hong Kong
  53. Doha

These cities have vibrant hues of life that the people here relish. So maybe plan your next vacay here and enjoy a slice of life!

