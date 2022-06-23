Most Romantic Honeymoon Places: “No, we are not going to Goa for our honeymoon.” If that is what you are hearing yourself say post a monsoon wedding, then worry not, here is a list of alternative destinations that are perfect for a romantic monsoon honeymoon. The goal is to make the most beautiful experiences of your life memorable. These places are ideal for spending the best time of your life with your partner. From a quiet, serene and scenic environment to that full of thrill and adventure, incredible India has it all for you. Breaking away from mundane city life, these places are overwhelmingly beautiful. You might just want to love the place more than your partner by the end of this trip!Also Read - Flood Alert in Kashmir, Rains Send Mercury Level Nose-diving

Check Out These Most Romantic Places Perfect For A Honeymoon in Monsoons

1. Netrani Island, Karnataka

An unusual yet gorgeous island off the coast of Karnataka with its heart-shaped formation can't symbolize your love any better. Enjoy scuba diving together with…fish, whales, dolphins, turtles, and cobia…(may be your partner as well?).. thanks to the rich and lively aquatic life on this island. Snorkeling is also available at this location for a wonderful and serene encounter with marine life.

2. Shnongpdeng, Meghalaya

Boats seem to float in the air at this place located in Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya. This dream-like scenery is owed to the crystal clear water in the river Umngot. This place is ideal for your characteristic Titanic pose as the surroundings will add to the beauty of you two lovers in a boat. Apart from boating, you can also try fishing and walking the suspension bridge. Other tourist attractions here include cliff jumping, scuba diving, kayaking and snorkeling.

3. Kishtwar, Kashmir

What else could be better than Kashmir to celebrate love and longevity? Here is a town in Kashmir, popularly known as “The land of sapphire and saffron” – a majestic upland valley which boasts of breath-taking panoramic vistas of the snow capped mountains, lush green grasslands and the tranquil ambience surrounding it. In addition to the arresting views, this little hamlet offers great terrain for adventure sports like trekking, rock climbing and especially paragliding. One of the most popular treks is the Paddar Valley to Zanskar trek over the Umasi La Pass.

4. Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

If Kashmir is the most romantic destination up in the North, then Kodaikanal is designated as such in the South. Extremely popular as “The Princess of Hill Stations”, especially with honeymooners, Kodaikanal has some amazing places to visit like the Guna caves and the Dolphin’s Nose. Coaker’s walk is a great place to catch some stunning mountain views. It is also a delight for campers and trekkers on account of its marvelous trails and scenery. The unique star-shaped, man-made Kodai lake is one of best attractions here. The outflow from the Kodai Lake results in a 180-feet-high waterfall called the Silver Cascade, another popular spot and perfect for the honeymoon photoshoot.

5. Ponmudi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

With almost similar temperature throughout the year and a-three-hour drive from the Thiruvananthapuram city, the village houses vibrant flora and fauna including mountain flowers, wild orchids and exotic butterflies. The most mesmerizing view on the way to the valley is the breath-taking Kallar River, which flows parallel to the road in the opposite direction, with the picturesque Meenmutty Waterfalls only a little distance ahead. A large number of cottages and resorts have come up in the area. The tree house view tower is another great place to visit. Trekking to Varayadumotta, the most popular trekking trail in Ponmudi offers the panoramic view of the hills along with the Nilgiri Tahrs. Considered as one of the toughest in Trivandrum, it is an 18 km trek. All-in-all, it is THE place for your ideal honeymoon, beautiful for the photos and full of fun activities to make this time memorable.

6. Allappuzha, Kerala

The mainstay of Kerala’s tourism, Alappuzha’s backwaters, with the spectacular view of water-channels covered with sea-weed and flowers, will give you photographs that look like they are straight out of a Malayalam movie. Situated on the south-western coast of India, Alappuzha or Alleppey, is gifted with immense natural beauty and it’s backwaters are best explored by magnificent house-boats. Alleppey also amuses travelers with its enthralling adventure sports. Another exclusive attraction in Alleppey is the market of Floating Triveni. This market floats on water and the boat sells everything from rice, vegetables, and refrigerators to television at pocket-friendly prices. The main market of this town is also known for its unusually styled South Indian jewelry, small trinkets, handicrafts, and artifacts.

Hence, why think of traditional destinations for your honeymoon. Think of enriching experiences that you will remember for years.