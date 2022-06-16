Weekend Getaways From Delhi: Planning for summer vacations and tired of Manali-Mussoorie trips? With travelers looking for something different and yet manageable within a tightly packed scheduled, there is a constant need to look in places other than usual getaways. If you are looking for something new this year to spend your summer or monsoon season then here is a list of weekend escapes that are NOT in Himachal Pradesh. These places, not too far away from Delhi are ideal for a quick escape from the hustle (and hassle) of city life, providing a much needed respite.Also Read - Soak in A Bit Of History With These 5 Undiscovered Heritage Sites Of Haryana

1. Mount Abu, Rajasthan

Rajasthan’s very own hill station, it is a picturesque place with unique appeal and meditative value. Mount Abu houses magnificent architectural structures. Due to its lush greenery and scenic backdrop of Aravalli Mountains, this pretty hill station receives thousands of visitors every year from all over the world. Some of the major sites to visit here include: Sunset Point, Dilwara Temples Also Read - 'Padharo Mhare Des': A Complete Itinerary To Spend 48-Hour In Udaipur

2. Mathura & Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh:

The city which gets great footfall at various times during the year, Mathura and 11-kms-away Vrindavan are related to Lord Krishna. Shri Krishna Janambhoomi is a Hindu temple in Mathura built around the prison cell where Krishna is said to have been born. It is situated next to Kesava Deo Temple and the Shahi Eid Gah Mosque. With its own exclusive culture and heritage and uniquely located just 2-hours-drive away from Delhi NCR, Mathura is a unique place to visit for a quick respite from the hectic work-life. A visit to Vrindavan being the said place where Lord Krishna spent his childhood is complementary. Also Read - This Kolkata to Varanasi Road Trip Takes You Through 3 States. Are You Ready?

3. Kurukshetra, Haryana:

One of the less explored places, Kurukshetra is replete with sites of historical and mythological significance. Brahma Sarovar, Sheikh Chilli’s tom, Pathar Masjid, Bhadrakali Temple, Bhishma Kund, Gurdwara Mastgarh are some of the examples. For all those geeks out there, there is Kurukshetra Panorama and Science Centre and Kalpana Chawala Memorial Planetarium. Episodes from the epic Mahabharata come alive in the engaging Light and Sound Show at Jyotisar. Dharohar is also an interesting site here showcasing customs and traditions of Haryana. You could also visit some heritage sites in the state, which are still undiscovered and unexplored such as European cemetery at Ambala Cantonment and Char Qutub Dargah at Nuh.

4. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

One of the main religious centers in India, people have deep rooted connection with Banaras. The main attraction are the evening Aartis and boat rides. Several Hindu temples located here such as Durga Kund Mandir, Sankat Hanuman Temple, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and the like. Being one of the oldest cities in the country, it has its own distinct culture which is sure to give a change of scenery to all Delhites.

5. Wagah Border, Punjab

The Wagah/Atari Border Retreat Ritual is a fantastic patriotism-inspiring ceremony done daily at the Indo-Pak border approximately an hour from the centre of Amritsar. Every evening, shortly before dusk, Indian and Pakistani soldiers gather at this border checkpoint for a 30-minute display of military friendship and showmanship. The international gates will be closed, and both countries’ flags will be lowered during this ceremony.

6. Udaipur, Rajasthan

The city of lakes and palaces, which received a massive footfall of tourists last month, offers a plethora of experiences even for a two day line up. If you have time, you can explore nearby places such as Sajjangarh, Kumbhalgarh, Haldi Ghati also. The city situated besides lake Pichola is cultural centre of Rajasthan after Jaipur. Explore palaces, monuments, markets, food and much more. Enjoy the cultural show Dharohar at Baghore ki Haveli, built at Ghangaur Ghat.

Add these places to your weekend planner, schedule trips with family or go solo, these unique places will only add to your list of experiences.