Tirthan Valley Trek Manual: Is the adventure bug inside you getting slightly itchy? Want to head out and go for an expedition up the hills? Look no further, we have an idea of an offbeat yet beautiful destination for a thrilling trekking trip. The Tirthan Valley, snuggled in the mountains of the Himalayan ranges in Himachal, this peaceful hill station, almost ??? untouched by the crowd of tourists, is an ideal spot for trekking enthusiasts. There are also adventure sports like white river rafting, rock climbing etc., to indulge in.

Himachal Pradesh, the land of beautiful valleys, abounds in scenic natural beauty. It has a vast amalgamation of some of the most breathtaking hill stations one can escape to. There is no shying away from the fact that a lot of these hill stations here are too crowded, even to think about it. And in situations like this, places like Tirthan Valley come to the rescue. Although secluded from madding crowd, this valley has all the amenities a tourist might need.

Ready to scale the mountains? Here is a guide to get you all prepped for an adventurous Tirthan Valley Trek

What’s the hype around Tirthan Valley?

First question to address is, why do we choose Tirthan Valley out of all the great places in India? As it is said, Tirthan Valley is a "gateway to the Great Himalayan National Park (GHNP)". GHNP is a popular destination, especially for nature lovers that you can explore for a full day. This valley gets its name from the Tirthan River which is perched at an elevation of 13,780 feet. Often, experienced trekkers venture to the origins of the river and pursue the cumbersome 'Tirath' trek which takes roughly around 7 days to complete.

Moreover trekking trails in these valley are phenomenal. There is a trail to traverse for trekker/s at every level. It is a base that follows lots of other treks in the hills. There are several treks within the GHNP.

Best trekking trails in the valley

Jalori Pass –Serolsar Lake –Raghupur Fort

A 90 minute drive from Gushaini village in Tirthan Valley, the exquisite Serolsar lake is located near the Buddhi Nagin Mata Temple. There are several intriguing folklores attached to it as well. Encircled by the forest cover, legend has it that if a leaf falls on the surface of the lake, then, one of the two birds which are the said protectors of the lake, picks it up and flies away. Speaking of trekking trails, this adventurous trek can be completed within 3 hours. With few camp sites on the way, a trekker can enjoy a wholesome stay by the lake and get refreshed to hike forward.

Another option to trek from Serolsar Lake is, in opposite direction, to Raghupur Fort. If you are a regular trekker, then this is a must for you. It can also be completed within 2-3 hours with breathtaking views on the way. It is definitely worth all the hype and effort.

Chhoie Waterfalls

This one’s for the first timers and the not-so-regular ones. Chhoie waterfall trek is a simple yet thrilling trail to experience. It is a short trek starting from Nagini road, crossing the scintillating Tirath Valley, vegetative forest cover and voila, you are gazing at the cascading water from the beautiful Chhoie waterfalls.

Tirath Trek

Hello experienced trekkers! This one’s for you. If your are all set in traversing the challenging trails on a rugged terrain, pack your backpack for the Tirath Trek. It is a moderately difficult trek that would call for some significant amount of stamina. It is a 30 km trail that will take you to the origin story of the entire valley. The trek’s final point is the Tirath river. Walking on this course, one can witness the panoramic view of the Great Himalayan National Park. Have a slice of the exorbitant beauty of nature. Depending upon individual speed and stamina, the trek can roughly be completed in 7-10 days. No, you don’t have to heavily stash your bag pack. There are various campsites on the way where you can make a pit-stop, have a refreshing drink or maybe stay for the night and resume your journey again.

Best time to trek

The beauty of the valley is perennial, but to experience in its glory is what we love. There are no two ways about the scintillating lush of the valley as it enraptures one differently in different seasons. Each season brings another colour to the place. The months of April to June are best for embarking on treks here. With slightly warm days and pleasant breezy nights, it offers a perfect delight. Also there are minimal chances of rain to hamper your plans. Winter treks in the Tirath valley furnish with snow clad mountain view but can be little challenging to accomplish. Usually, adept and seasonal trekker plan for trekking through the snow.

While months of Spring and Autumn bring out the verdant hues of the valley, light showers can be expected. This could further pose hindrance to your plans to partake in certain activities as the terrains get greasy and slippery. And of course, monsoons are a big no!

Where to spend the night?

With the growing tourism in the valley, locals have started with their quaint little homestays, Victorian style cottages and offer warm hospitality. Banjar town is great for people who are looking for affordable options to stay. There are numerous budget hotels in this town. There are also Government Forest guest houses that offer cost-effective stays.

If you are interested in having a full fledged valley experience and want to live your vacation in the lap of nature thoroughly, then empty your pockets a bit more and stay by the babbling waters of Tirath river. Also, you can set up your own camp if you are carrying a tent with you.

Trek essentials that you must carry

Hiking shoes with a good grip are a super must. You don’t want to slip while on your way up.

Keep enough water and dry food for the hike as there might not be enough options to make a food and beverage purchase en route

Raincoat or rainsheeter should be packed just in case heavens shower their love! Or just an umbrella would also do

Tissue papers, sanitisers , sunscreen are to be checked off the list in any season you go

Carry some extra batteries, a flashlight for night walk if you wish, and have some cash on you just to be on a safer side

Depending on the season you pick for the trek, pack enough warmers accordingly

Now you that you have the manual, get, set and off you trek!