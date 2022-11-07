Tirumala Tirupati Temple To Remain Closed For 12 Hours Tomorrow. Check Details Here

The famous Lord Venkateshwara remain in Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on November 8.

Tirumala Tirupati Temple: The world famous Lord Venkateshwara Temple, Tirumala Tirupati will remain closed on November 8 for almost 12 hours due to lunar eclipse. The TTD administration has announced that the hill temple will remain shut for nearly 12 hours and the worship will remain suspended

The temple will be closed by 8.40 a.m. and re-opened at 07.20 p.m. after the completion of certain purificatory rituals post eclipse, according toa report by the Hindu

The TTD has also dispensed with all types of darshan formats including the VIP break, SriVani, ₹300 SED and SSD tokens, privileged darshans besides various arjitha seva rituals performed inside the temple during the day. Only those who prefer having darshan of the deity through sarva darshan queue lines would be allowed for darshan after re-opening of the temple.

The management has also resolved to close down potu (temple kitchen) and the massive Annaprasadam complex till the conclusion of the eclipse. All Darshan tickets including Srivani, Rs 300, break, and Arjita sevas will stand canceled and only Sarva Darshan will be allowed when the temple reopens.

Earlier in the week, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) which runs the Tirumala temple has declared its assets. The temple trust released a white paper and declared the list of its assets including fixed deposits and gold deposits. The documents stated that the total assets of the Tirumala temple were worth Rs 2.26 lakh crore including over 10 tonnes of gold and Rs 15,938 crore in cash.