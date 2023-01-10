Tirupati Balaji Darshan Gets Costlier: Here’s All You Need To Know Before Booking TTD Tickets

The room rent at Narayangiri Guest House which was Rs 750 has now been increased to Rs 1,700.

Tirupati Balaji Darshan Gets Costlier: Here's All You Need To Know Before Booking TTD Tickets

Tirupati Balaji Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the trust that manages the famous Tirupati temple, launched the online ticket booking facility for darshan. Users will be able to book special darshan tickets that cost Rs. 300 from January 12 to February 28, according to the TTD website. Ticket booking started on January 9 at 10 am.

However, the TTD has increased the rents for the recently modernized guest houses and cottages in Tirumala by nearly 10 times. The fares have been increased from Rs. 150 to Rs. 1,700, a report in timesnownews.com said.

The room rent at Narayangiri Guest House which was Rs 750 has now been increased to Rs 1,700. Similarly, the rent of special type of cottage has been increased from Rs 750 to Rs 2200.

This massive hike in rate has triggered controversy with leaders and people demanding TTD Trust revise the house rents and make them affordable for the common people. However, the TTD justified its decision and said that it has modernized SV Rest House and Narayangiri Rest House and revised the fare as per the needs of the devotees, adding that, “The rent of these rest houses was almost three decades old.” How to Book Tirupati Special Darshan Tickets Online? Go to the official website of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam – tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in.

Choose the “Online Booking” option on the Home Page and then select the TTD Darshan Booking Online.

You need to create an account by entering the Email ID and Password and then press the “Submit” option.

Then fill in the online booking form for TTD tickets by adding the required details and documentation.

You can make payments through online modes like a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Once paid, you will receive a ₹ 300 TTD ticket via email or download from the TTD website.

In November last year, the TTD declared its net worth for the first time since its founding 1933. The documents showed that the world famous Lord Venkateswara temple’s net worth is over Rs. 2.5 lakh crore (about USD 30 billion) is more than the market capitalisation of IT services firm Wipro, food and beverage company Nestle and state-owned oil giants Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

This massive hike in rate has triggered controversy with leaders and people demanding TTD Trust revise the house rents and make them affordable for the common people.

How to Reach Tirupati/Tirumala for Darshan

Choose an option below which is the best route for your pilgrim’s travel needs.

Air Travel/Flight – which is highly expensive for your family travel needs

which is highly expensive for your family travel needs By Train – It’s not Hygiene and not easy to travel for long-distance

It’s not Hygiene and not easy to travel for long-distance By Buses – Not comfortable to travel for hard locations also climate conditions and timing is not suitable for large families

Not comfortable to travel for hard locations also climate conditions and timing is not suitable for large families By Taxi/ Cabs:

Meanwhile, Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan is going on in Tirumala. The 10-day period of Vaikuntha Ekadashi is being celebrated from January 2 to January 11. More than 50,000 pilgrims are visiting the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple every day. According to TTD, a total of 62,055 pilgrims had visited till December 23, 2022.

List of Accommodation at Tirupati (Rates are subjected to terms and conditions:

Rs 200/- Tirupati Srinivasam Complex & it is an Ordinary Room.

Rs 300/- Tirupati Vishnu Nivasam & it is a NON-AC ROOM with 2 beds attached toilet.

Rs 400/- Tirupati Serinivasam Complex & it is an Ordinary Room with AC.

Rs 500/-Tirupati Vishnu Nivasam & it is NON-AC SUIT with 2 beds attached toilet.

Rs 600/-Tirupati Srinivasam Complex & it is a Delux Room.

Rs 800/-Tirupati Madhavam Guest House & it is AC Suit.

Rs 800/-Tirupati Vishnu Nivasam & it is AC Room with 2beds &attached toilet.

Rs1000/-Tirupati Madhavam Guest House & it is Dlx AC Suit.

Rs1300/-Tirupati Vishnu Nivasam & it is AC Suit with 2beds &attached toilet.