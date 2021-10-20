Tirumala: Even though the Covid-19 situation has somewhat improved in the country, still the threat of a possible third wave of coronavirus continues to loom large in the minds of people.Also Read - Step-by-Step Guide on How to Create a New IRCTC Account to Book Train Tickets

In this context, on Tuesday, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said there were no scope for the revival of special darshan facilities for senior citizens, physically challenged persons, and parents with infants, according to a report in The New Indian Express.

Tirupati Balaji Temple: Check Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ BIG Statement on Special Darshan

Now no special darshan for senior citizens and physically challenged persons owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In March last year, the TTD had cancelled special darshan facilities for these categories of devotees following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

However, don’t get disheartened. You will be allowed the darshan of Lord Venkateswara. Only the special darshan has not been revived to date in view of the ongoing Covid-19 global health scare.

More Details

In a statement, the TTD rubbished the fake and baseless reports on social media about the revival of Special Darshan facilities for the above three categories of devotees and said, “Once the Covid-19 pandemic environment is resolved, the TTD will intimate the people about the revival of special darshan facilities for these special categories. We urge the devotees to wait for an official announcement and not trust the unofficial and unconfirmed reports being put on social media platforms, till then.”