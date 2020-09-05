Thinking about your last girls-only trip or are you planning for your next one? A women-only trip to the hills or a beach with the best of your girlfriends is one thing you must experience, at least once in a lifetime. Can you imagine the level of craziness on that trip? If you want to spend some quality time with your dearest girlfriends and have a gala time while enjoying the constant banter, inside jokes, and wild parties, then you must take a trip with them. Also Read - Can’t Sleep Properly? A Disrupted Sleeping Pattern Can Lead To High Blood Pressure

However, the year 2020 hasn't turned out the way all of us expected it to be. The world has been grappling with the pandemic and India is amongst the top three countries in the world which are badly impacted by the virus. While the current situation looks rather grim, will our travel bucket list ever see the light of the day again? Such thoughts might seem scary to the traveler inside you, but one should never stop planning for the next travel destination.

Here we have five destinations in India where you can travel with your girlfriends and weave memories of a kind.

1. Sikkim

If you love mighty Himalayan ranges, waterfalls, and lush green forests, Sikkim is the place to be. Sikkim is considered one of the best places for meditation. The state has an enormous variety of flora and fauna. One can explore activities including rafting, trekking, yak safaris, and mountaineering.

Popular destinations: Gangtok, Pelling, Lachung, Yumthang

2. Pondicherry

Vacations are supposed to take you away from the cities hustle-bustle. Pondicherry remains tranquil and offers the perfect French colonial-style setting. Here you can enjoy peaceful beaches, crystal-clear sea, and a mouth-watering plate of seafood.

Popular destinations: Promenade beach, Auroville, Aurobindo Ashram, Serenity beach, Paradise Beach

3. Goa

If you love letting your hair down and go crazy with your favorite champagne, Goa is the perfect destination for your girl gang. It’s a party destination with cafes at every nook and corner of the city. One can spend the day basking the sun in shacks and evenings at a city’s nightclubs.

Popular destinations: Calangute Beach, Aguada Fort, Chapora Fort, Baga Beach

4. Andaman & Nicobar Islands

People often call the islands as a paradise tucked away between the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea, which stands so true. The place has pristine, white beaches and crystal clear sea.

Popular Destinations: Port Blair, Havelock Island, Radhanagar Beach, Vijay Nagar Beach

5. Rishikesh

Surf the Ganges with your girl gang. If you and your girl gang love adventure, try Rishikesh. One can enjoy thrilling activities like river rafting, bungee jumping, ziplining, rock climbing, cliff jumping, zorbing, rappelling, paragliding, and loads more.

Popular destinations: Laxman Jhula, Jumpin Heights, Rishikund