In a bid to revive tourism in the state of Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) is all set to declare a policy for Caravan and Adventure tourism. As per reports, the state government will soon share elaborate policies. Last month, Maharashtra recorded a surge in the numbers of hotel bookings, and it is seen as a good sign as the year 2020 took a toll on the hospitality business. Reports say that there are few destinations in Maharashtra which are completely booked for New Year and Christmas season. Also Read - Rs 24.56 Lakh Water Tax of Maharashtra Chief Minister And Other Mantris Pending? CMO Clarifies

Valsa Nair Singh, Secretary – Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, told BusinessLine that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, travellers are now looking at shorter holidays and destinations that are not very far off from their home. Tourists love taking road trips and prefer travelling from their vehicles. Valsa emphasized that tourists want to travel to destinations that are closer to nature and the Caravan and Adventure tourism policies are for such tourists. Also Read - Thailand Finally Open For Travel For All Countries Including India - All About COVID Rules And How to Apply For Tourist Visa

Reportedly, the state is working with a few Caravan operators already who are offering good services. There is a growing interest in Caravan tourism. They are also tying up with organisations that can help with safe parking areas to a caravan. Also Read - Do You Know There's a Waterfall Named After Amitabh Bachchan in Sikkim? Here's All About it

The adventure tourism policy is for tourists who love hiking, cycling, and trekking. As per BusinessLine, the Department is also pushing for a Farm Tourism policy, where people could stay at agriculture, horticulture, or animal husbandry farms. They could enjoy the activities associated with the farm and enjoy the local food. The process of training and capacity building is also underway at such farms so that tourists get an authentic experience, Singh added.