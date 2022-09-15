Japan Travel Made Easy: For visitors of Japan, travel is about to get easier next month as Tokyo hints at giving away with the visa requirements for short term travellers from United States and other countries. The Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce the changes soon. In November last year, Japan had an almost full ban on new foreign visitors to Japan. But this rule eased up a bit in March this year, which saw the Japanese government allowing completely supervised entry for business travellers and international students. Recently, Japan increased the daily entry cap to 50, 000 from 20,000. Japan is expected to remove the daily entry cap altogether by October.Also Read - Video: First Look of Worlds Highest Railway Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir - Watch

LIFTING TRAVEL BANS TO BOOST ECONOMY

Earlier, travellers had to carry results of Covid-19 tests taken before departure but now it has eliminated the requirements for the same. Japan's international travel demand has been hampered by the need for tourists to obtain visas and travel agency bookings as well a daily cap on inbound traveller numbers, reported Reuters. The country's flagship Japan Airlines is operating at 65 per cent of its pre-pandemic international capacity, although the Covid-19 curbs are limiting demand to just about 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, a report by Reuters said.

SUPPORT TO LANGUISHING CURRENCY

Before the pandemic, Japan did not require tourist visas for 68 countries and regions. During the pandemic, travel to Japan required guided tours to get a visa to enter the country. After the proposed changes, these requirements will no longer be there. Another reason for opening up the travel door is yen (Japanese currency) languishing near a 24-year low against the dollar. The Japanese government could benefit from capitalising on the increased buying power of tourists by easing travel requirements