India is a land of rich culture and tradition. Every nook and corner of the country is filled with unexplored places, unheard stories and delicious delicacies. Every traveller who has visited this country never fails to sing praises about India’s hospitality and food. Several Hollywood stars too cannot get enough of picturesque views and luscious food. In a recent interview, Tom Holland confessed his love for India. He said,” I am coming with my new film and I hope the Indian audiences will like it too. I would love to come to India someday to meet my Indian fans or maybe someday shoot a film there too. I would love to see every part of it including the Taj Mahal in India. Everything there is very beautiful. I am very keen to travel all over India,”Also Read - South African Tourism Kickstarts Travel Recovery Efforts in India| Details Inside

Tom Holland isn’t the first person who wants to travel and experience the richness of the country. Several other celebrities have often visited and talked about the country at length! Here’s a list of Hollywood stars who love India with all their heart and soul. Also Read - India Asks Citizens To Leave Ukraine, US Relocates Embassy From Kyiv

Will Smith

Will Smith is the heart of any party. Recently in Punit Malhotra’s cast of Student of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, Will Smith was seen in a song. He has travelled to different places in India, right from Haridwar to Taj Mahal. He uploaded a series of pictures from his Haridwar trip and the caption read, “My Grandmother used to say, “God Teaches through Experience”.Traveling to India & Experiencing the colors, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my Art & the Truths of the world.”

Elizabeth Hurley

According to indiatoday.in, Elizabeth Hurley once said,” I adore visiting India and make the trip at least twice a year. I combine business and pleasure.” She absolutely loves her kaftans and beachwear dresses from a company in Mumbai. Mumbai, the city that never sleeps always reminisced good old days in the form of black and yellow taxis. Hurley said,” Uber strike in Mumbai today. Traffic moving for once. Wish they’d stay on strike. Love the old black and yellow taxis.”

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas is now jija ji (brother-in law) of India after he married Priyanka Chopra. Social media loves to call him Nick jiju. His trip to India has become more frequent after he married Priyanka. Not just Nick alone, even the Jonas family visited India and loved the country. On Instagram, Nick is seen headbanging to hindi songs and talking openly about his love for India.

Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler was seen in India in New Year’s eve along with his girlfriend Morgan Brown. However, this was not the first time he was seen in India. In an Instagram video, he says,” I came to Varanasi ten years ago and I was travelling with seven friends. I meditated on the bank of the Ganges, I did a private puja which was so powerful to me. I remember feeling this was the best day I’ve had in my life – the most beautiful, the most open, the most mystical.”

Leonardo DiCaprio

Away from glam and camera, Leonardo DiCaprio was once spotted in the Taj Mahal. He was shooting for a documentary and upon getting a chance, he visited the magnificent Taj Mahal. According to a Hindustan Times,” He admired the monument to the fullest and fell in love with its story. He was here with his mother and is in India to shoot a documentary. He wanted to explore the whole vicinity of the monument before it started getting crowded, so that he can click photographs.”

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has confessed his love for Indian cuisine. He was in awe of Indian food and spices. When he came to India for his grand tour, he went all-in with Indian food. He did not leave a single opportunity to taste different dishes. He also loves chicken butter masala and Indian naan.

Vin Diesel

For the promotion of his movie, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage! Dips and Vin gave the brightest of their 24-carat smiles and showed off their cool glares to the fans. With this picture, Vin wrote a caption, “So honored to be here in India for the first time. The xXx Global tour has been great and now I and @deepikapadukone are going to share this film with her country today. As a child I always dreamed of visiting India… Thank you Paramount for making this dream come true. Xander.”

Kristen Stuart

Kristen Stuart never missed a single opportunity to talk about her fondness for Bollywood and Hrithik Roshan. She also talked about how she would really like to be a part of the Bollywood project even after she has kids.

Kim Kardashian

Joining the bandwagon of stars in love with India, Kim Kardashian is added her too. She has always admired Bollywood and is in love with Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan. She also talked about her desire to work with Salman and was approached for his show Bigg Boss.

Robert Pattinson

In an interview, Robert Pattinson mentioned how he was a huge fan of Shahrukh Khan and loved his movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Along with this, he also mentioned how he would love to be a part of a Bollywood movie and dance and sing at the same time. This looks easy but is definitely a Herculean’s task, Pattinson.