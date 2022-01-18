In so many ways, having grandparents is a blessing. Treasuring memories with grandma and grandpa is something that stays with us for the rest of our lives. Why don’t you make the most of your time with your beloved grandparents? One of the fun and adventurous things to do with your grandparents is to go for a stroll in Delhi. We’ve put together a list of enjoyable locations we can take our grandparents to discover a cure for the lack of activities both parties might appreciate.Also Read - Beginner’s Guide to Wildlife Safaris

1. India Gate

Not only as a tourist attraction but also as a symbol of nationalism, India Gate is significant. The large grounds that surround the gate are a popular area to have picnics, play sport, or fly kites. Also, don’t forget to capture some beautiful photos with this historic monument as a backdrop. India Gate, surrounded by beautiful green and well-kept gardens, is a favourite hangout for Delhiites who come here for summer evenings and Sunday picnics with their grandparents. Also Read - Security Alert Issued In Delhi-NCR After Intelligence Inputs Of Possible Terror Attack Ahead Of Republic Day 2022

2. Jantar Mantar

The magnificent collection of gigantic instruments that it preserves will captivate you. It has various architectural advances and was designed for naked-eye observation of celestial positions. The edifice in Delhi is noted for being one of the country’s best-preserved observatories. Also Read - Cuba Announces New Protocols Against Covid-19 as Cases Top 1 Million

3. Iskcon Temple

People flock to the temple grounds in quest of contentment and serenity, as do Lord Krishna worshippers. There is calmness in the rushing of people, surrounded by hymns, prayers, devotee chanting, and light chattering of people. For foodies, there’s Govinda’s Restaurant, where you can grab a bite to eat before continuing your exploration of the complex. You must pay a visit to this restaurant and savour some delectable delicacies.

4. Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Rashtrapati Bhavan is the President of India’s official house, located in New Delhi, and is one of the country’s most recognisable structures. It has gardens, a museum, a ceremonial hall, huge open spaces, and a bodyguard and staff housing, among other things.

5. National Rail Museum

One of the museums in Delhi that you must see is the National Rail Museum. It has recently established itself as a significant tourist destination in Delhi, with train fans flocking to see the spectacular voyage. The museum is a spectacular showcase of Indian Railways’ legacy, with some of the oldest steam engines and carriages on display. It appears to be something your grandparents will enjoy.

6. Lotus Temple

Entering this area is like stepping into a calm paradise where all beliefs and religions have a place, where prayers are offered to God without discrimination based on religion, and where you will be immersed by a divine air of peace as you walk through the wonderfully attractive gardens.

7. Dilli Haat

The huge market is home to a myriad of merchants offering goods imported from all around India. Apart from shopping, visitors may enjoy live music and a variety of delectable delicacies from other states. The positive energy here is unrivalled, and the city looks like a meal (a fair) all year. Whether it’s the brightly coloured stalls and decorations, the glowing lights that make the colours shine against the night sky, or the delightful aroma of food drifting through the air as you approach the food court, there’s something for everyone.

8. Red Fort

The Red Fort is one of India’s most well-known landmarks. Red Fort’s rich heritage, whether in architecture or history, makes it a must-see destination for visitors from all over the world. Every evening, a sound and light performance that tells the tale of the fort is frequently shown. It discusses heroism, politics, and historical achievements that have made India into the country it is today. With the majestic edifice in the background, cutting-edge projection technology elegantly manipulates laser lights to create a visual spectacular.

9. Akshardham Temple

In most portions, the Akshardham temple features stunning architecture and high-quality sculpture. It truly refers to the dwelling of eternal ideals, qualities, and principles as described in Hindu mythology’s Vedas and Puranas. Apart from that, the Akshardham Temple complex in Delhi exhibits a variety of traditional elements, stunning architecture, Indian culture, and spirituality. From musical fountain shows and water shows to cultural boat rides and exhibitions such as Sahahjanand Darsham, Neelkanth Darshan, and Sanskruti Darshan, there is something for everyone.

With grandparents, Akshardham is surely one of the must-see places in Delhi.

10. Purana Qila

Purana Qila is an enchanting historical place that beholds the grand history of this city. It is one of the ancient forts of the Indian Capital Delhi. There are many activities to do while visiting the Purana Qila, like boating, shopping, tasting the delectable delicacies, and touring the other Delhi sites. The Purana Qila attracts travellers from all over the world who come to learn about the era of the Mughal Kings in India.