Photograph courtesy: Prabhakar Pethkar/Creative CommonsEven though it is the neighboring Kolhapur that is known for its spicy misal pav, Pune, Maharashtra’s cultural capital has its own version. Puneri misal is tad sweet and is just as delectable as its Kolhapuri counterpart. If you’ve never tried misal before or the typical Puneri misal, then here are your 10 best options in Pune.

1. Bedekar Tea Stall

Where: Munjabacha Bol, Nera Patrya Maruti Temple, Narayan Peth, Off Budhwar Peth, Budhwar Peth

Approximate cost for two: Rs 200

Time: 8 am to 7 pm

Contact: 020 24451270

2. Masti Misal

Where: B-1, Anupam Complex, Near Kothrud Bus Stand, Kothrud

Approximate cost for two: Rs 150

Time: 8.30 am to 11 pm

Contact: +91 9823102210

3. Shri Krishna Bhuvan

Where: Tulsi Baug, Laxmi Road, Off Budhwar Peth, Budhwar Peth

Approximate cost for two: Rs 200

Time: 7.30 am to 7 pm

Contact: 020 24497148

4. Vaidya Upagar Gruha

Where: 676, Budhwar Peth Road, Budhwar Peth

Approximate cost for two: Rs 300

Time: 7.30 am to 11.30 am and 3 pm to 7 pm

5. Hotel Ramnath

Where: Behind Durvankur, Tilak Road

Approximate cost for two: Rs 100

Time: 9 am to 8 pm

Contact: +91 7350680918

6. Cafe Durga

Where: Malati Complex, Ideal Colony, Paud Road, Kothrud

Approximate cost for two: Rs 200

Time: 7 am to 11 pm

Contact: +91 9823049723



7. Shri Kala Snacks

Where: 260, Venkateshwara House, Rasta Peth

Approximate cost for two: Rs 100

Time: 7.30 am to 4 pm

Contact: +91 9960731894

8. Khasbag Misal

Where: Khasbag Misal, Near Mauli Petrol Pump, Baner-Aundh Link Road

Approximate cost for two: Rs 150

Time: 10 am to 7 pm

Contact: +91 9850493131

9. Kata Kirr

Where: Survey 40/16, Castle Eleganza, Bhonde Colony, Near Kalmadi House, Deccan Gymkhana

Approximate cost for two:

Time: 8 am to 4.30 pm

Contact: +91 9822448877

10. Newale Misal

Where: Behind Old Chinchwad Police Station, Opposite Masjid, Chinchwad

Approximate cost for two: Rs 100

Time: 8.30 am to 12.30 pm and 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm

Contact: 020 27613894