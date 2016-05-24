Photograph courtesy: Prabhakar Pethkar/Creative CommonsEven though it is the neighboring Kolhapur that is known for its spicy misal pav, Pune, Maharashtra’s cultural capital has its own version. Puneri misal is tad sweet and is just as delectable as its Kolhapuri counterpart. If you’ve never tried misal before or the typical Puneri misal, then here are your 10 best options in Pune.
1. Bedekar Tea Stall
Photograph courtesy: Zomato.in
Where: Munjabacha Bol, Nera Patrya Maruti Temple, Narayan Peth, Off Budhwar Peth, Budhwar Peth
Approximate cost for two: Rs 200
Time: 8 am to 7 pm
Contact: 020 24451270
2. Masti Misal
Where: B-1, Anupam Complex, Near Kothrud Bus Stand, Kothrud
Approximate cost for two: Rs 150
Time: 8.30 am to 11 pm
Contact: +91 9823102210
3. Shri Krishna Bhuvan
Where: Tulsi Baug, Laxmi Road, Off Budhwar Peth, Budhwar Peth
Approximate cost for two: Rs 200
Time: 7.30 am to 7 pm
Contact: 020 24497148
ALSO READ Top 5 totally chilled out hangout places in Pune
4. Vaidya Upagar Gruha
Where: 676, Budhwar Peth Road, Budhwar Peth
Approximate cost for two: Rs 300
Time: 7.30 am to 11.30 am and 3 pm to 7 pm
5. Hotel Ramnath
Where: Behind Durvankur, Tilak Road
Approximate cost for two: Rs 100
Time: 9 am to 8 pm
Contact: +91 7350680918
6. Cafe Durga
Where: Malati Complex, Ideal Colony, Paud Road, Kothrud
Approximate cost for two: Rs 200
Time: 7 am to 11 pm
Contact: +91 9823049723
7. Shri Kala Snacks
Where: 260, Venkateshwara House, Rasta Peth
Approximate cost for two: Rs 100
Time: 7.30 am to 4 pm
Contact: +91 9960731894
8. Khasbag Misal
Where: Khasbag Misal, Near Mauli Petrol Pump, Baner-Aundh Link Road
Approximate cost for two: Rs 150
Time: 10 am to 7 pm
Contact: +91 9850493131
ALSO READ 5 breakfast places in Pune to kick start your day!
9. Kata Kirr
Where: Survey 40/16, Castle Eleganza, Bhonde Colony, Near Kalmadi House, Deccan Gymkhana
Approximate cost for two:
Time: 8 am to 4.30 pm
Contact: +91 9822448877
10. Newale Misal
Where: Behind Old Chinchwad Police Station, Opposite Masjid, Chinchwad
Approximate cost for two: Rs 100
Time: 8.30 am to 12.30 pm and 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm
Contact: 020 27613894