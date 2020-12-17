If you’re wondering where you can head off to during the winter break, then planning a trip to Rajasthan can be a great idea! The spacious palaces and forts are best explored during winters. So, make sure to visit these places and have an exciting and educational winter getaway! Also Read - 5 Must-Visit Places In And Around Manali

• Udaipur

Make sure to visit this historical city which hosts several tourist attractions like Pichola Lake, Jagdish Temple, Bagore ki Haveli, Fateh Sagar Lake, several other forts and palaces. Also called the Venice of the East and the City of Lakes, Udaipur does not experience an extreme drop in temperature in the winter and is bound to satisfy the explorer in you!

• Jaipur

A trip to Rajasthan can never be complete without visiting the pink city. Forts with awe-inspiring architecture, great connectivity, pretty handicrafts and textiles, Jaipur has something for everyone! Make sure to book a few days of stay in Jaipur as exploring the countless forts, temples, and shopping might take a while.

• Ajmer

Get in touch with your spiritual side and visit the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, which is one of the most important Sufi shrines. People from all over the world come to pay their respects to the shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti and also visit other tourist attractions like Adhai Din ka Jhonpra, Ana Sagar lake, Prithviraj Smarak and much more.

• Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer boasts of beautiful sand dunes, stunning palaces and glorious temples soaked in the sun. Named after Maharaja Jaisal Singh, the city looks like a prince sitting on the ridge of sand dunes when viewed from the top. You can also enjoy winter festivals and buy some unique gifts for your loved ones.

• Bundi

Located 210-kms from Jaipur, Bundi houses several forts, baoris (step reservoirs), lakes and ancient architecture that showcase the techniques of rainwater harvesting methods used back in the good old days.

• Keoladeo Ghana National Park (also known as Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary)

Do visit the Keoladeo Ghana National Park if you are a bird enthusiast as many unique migratory birds come to grace this bird sanctuary and you can expect to spot more than 370 species round the year! Formerly a duck hunting reserve, it is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is a haven for birdwatchers.

• Pali district

If you want to explore the real culture of Rajasthan, then make sure to visit the Pali district. You can spot wild leopards, and several other animals during the safari and stay at luxurious heritage hotels like the Rajput fort and Chanoud Garh. You can also attend a shepherds’ morning opium meet and enjoy rural life at its best!

• Pushkar

Located at the shores of the Pushkar lake, this district is a famous pilgrimage site due to its connection to Hindu mythology (Lord Brahma, the Creator, practiced yoga here). People from all over the country visit the district’s ghats and temples and travellers also attend the annual camel fair, which is packed with fun, music, food and also camel race!

• Ranthambore National Park

Get closer to wildlife and spot the Royal Bengal tiger, Bakaula and several migratory birds during gipsy or canter safari in the Ranthambore national park. The park has several lakes and ruins that provide the perfect blend of nature, wildlife, and history, making it one of the most visited places in Rajasthan.

• Dilwara Jain Temples

Dilwara Jain temples are located near Mount Abu. The five temples (Mahaveer Swami Temple, Adi Nath Temple, Parshav Nath Temple, Rishabdaoji Temple, and Nemi Nath Ji Temple) are dedicated to the 5 Jain saints. The intricate carvings and ornamented pillars of the temples showcase the artistic talents of the 12th century A.D.

Make sure you cross off these places from your travel list to truly understand Rajasthan and its unique culture!

