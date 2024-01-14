Top 10 Religious Places To Visit By Lord Ram In Ramayan

Top Recommended Stories

The grand inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is in full swing, so we take a look at the history of Hindu mythology, the Ramayana. Here is a list of 10 religious places to visit by Lord Rama in the Ramayana.

Published: January 14, 2024 9:57 PM IST

By Abhijay Singh Rawat | Edited by Abhijay Singh Rawat

New Delhi: The grand inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is in full swing, so we take a look at the history of Hindu mythology, the Ramayana. Lord Ramchandra, an avatar of God Vishnu, is believed to be a symbol of courage, chivalry, and virtue. The Sanskrit book Ramayan, written by Valmiki, holds the complete life story of Dev Rama, who is worshipped by millions of Hindus in the country. Here is a list of 10 religious places to visit by Lord Rama in the Ramayana.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Ram Mandir will be inaugurated in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on January 22.

Lord Rama’s birthplace, where he lived until his exile. Home to the grand Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex and numerous other Rama-related sites.

Janakpur, Nepal

Ram Janaki Temple in Janakpur, Nepal

Goddess Sita’s birthplace and the site of their wedding. Renowned for its vibrant Mithila culture and Janaki Mandir temple.

Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh

Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh

Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh

Rama, Lakshmana, and Sita spent 11 years in exile here. Picturesque hills, waterfalls, and caves offer a serene glimpse into their life.

Dandakaranya Forest, India

A vast forest where Lord Rama encountered various demons and befriended Hanuman ji. Several places within Dandakaranya hold religious significance, like Panchavati and Shabari Ashram.

Rishyamukh Parvat, Andhra Pradesh

Rishyamukh Parvat, Andhra Pradesh

The mountain where Rama first met Hanuman and received his army of monkeys. Offers breathtaking views and a tranquil atmosphere.

Kishkinda, Karnataka

Kishkinda, Karnataka

Kingdom of the monkey king Sugriva, who became Rama’s ally. The Pampa Sarovar lake and Anjaneya Hill are sacred sites associated with Hanuman’s birth and Rama’s visit.

Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu

Munneswaram Temple, Sri Lanka

Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nasik, Maharashtra

