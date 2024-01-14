Home

The grand inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is in full swing, so we take a look at the history of Hindu mythology, the Ramayana. Here is a list of 10 religious places to visit by Lord Rama in the Ramayana.

Top 10 Religious Places To Visit By Lord Ram In Ramayan

New Delhi: The grand inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is in full swing, so we take a look at the history of Hindu mythology, the Ramayana. Lord Ramchandra, an avatar of God Vishnu, is believed to be a symbol of courage, chivalry, and virtue. The Sanskrit book Ramayan, written by Valmiki, holds the complete life story of Dev Rama, who is worshipped by millions of Hindus in the country. Here is a list of 10 religious places to visit by Lord Rama in the Ramayana.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Lord Rama’s birthplace, where he lived until his exile. Home to the grand Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex and numerous other Rama-related sites.

Janakpur, Nepal

Goddess Sita’s birthplace and the site of their wedding. Renowned for its vibrant Mithila culture and Janaki Mandir temple.

Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh Rama, Lakshmana, and Sita took a dip in the holy Sangam here before embarking on their exile. Also known for the Kumbh Mela, the largest religious gathering in the world.

Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh

Rama, Lakshmana, and Sita spent 11 years in exile here. Picturesque hills, waterfalls, and caves offer a serene glimpse into their life.

Dandakaranya, Spread across Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh A vast forest where Lord Rama encountered various demons and befriended Hanuman ji. Several places within Dandakaranya hold religious significance, like Panchavati and Shabari Ashram.

Rishyamukh Parvat, Andhra Pradesh

The mountain where Rama first met Hanuman and received his army of monkeys. Offers breathtaking views and a tranquil atmosphere.

Kishkinda, Karnataka

Kingdom of the monkey king Sugriva, who became Rama’s ally. The Pampa Sarovar lake and Anjaneya Hill are sacred sites associated with Hanuman’s birth and Rama’s visit.

Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu Rama built a bridge to Lanka from here and worshipped Lord Shiva. Renowned for its Ramanathaswamy temple and numerous sacred ponds.

Lanka (modern-day Sri Lanka) The island kingdom of Ravana, where Rama rescued Sita and defeated the demon king. Several places in Sri Lanka, like Ashok Vatika and Munnariswara Devalaya, are linked to Ramayana’s events.

Nasik, Maharashtra Rama stayed here during his exile and Sita was abducted by Ravana from this place. The Ram Kund and Sita Gufa are important pilgrimage sites.

