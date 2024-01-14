By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Top 10 Religious Places To Visit By Lord Ram In Ramayan
New Delhi: The grand inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is in full swing, so we take a look at the history of Hindu mythology, the Ramayana. Lord Ramchandra, an avatar of God Vishnu, is believed to be a symbol of courage, chivalry, and virtue. The Sanskrit book Ramayan, written by Valmiki, holds the complete life story of Dev Rama, who is worshipped by millions of Hindus in the country. Here is a list of 10 religious places to visit by Lord Rama in the Ramayana.
Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh
Lord Rama’s birthplace, where he lived until his exile. Home to the grand Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex and numerous other Rama-related sites.
Janakpur, Nepal
Goddess Sita’s birthplace and the site of their wedding. Renowned for its vibrant Mithila culture and Janaki Mandir temple.
Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh
Rama, Lakshmana, and Sita spent 11 years in exile here. Picturesque hills, waterfalls, and caves offer a serene glimpse into their life.
Rishyamukh Parvat, Andhra Pradesh
The mountain where Rama first met Hanuman and received his army of monkeys. Offers breathtaking views and a tranquil atmosphere.
Kishkinda, Karnataka
Kingdom of the monkey king Sugriva, who became Rama’s ally. The Pampa Sarovar lake and Anjaneya Hill are sacred sites associated with Hanuman’s birth and Rama’s visit.
