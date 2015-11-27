Goa is India’s most popular and loved party destination. It’s home to a blend of the serene and quiet beaches along with the ones bustling through the day and night. From mouthwatering food served at sea-view shacks to the value for money booze, traveler-friendly locals, cheap commutation and comfortable accommodations, Goa has everything for every type of traveler on a platter to pick from.

Keeping up to its reputation, the clubs in Goa are fun, full of enthusiastic people, great music and well-equipped bars. So slip into your dancing shoes and put on that terrific attire and get going!

Here are 12 clubs in Goa you should totally visit.

1. Club Cubana, Arpora

Club Cubana is one of the most famous clubs in Goa. Located atop a hill in Arpora, this club is known to deny stag entries. So be prepared to find a female friend if you really want to visit this place. The cover charges include unlimited drinks too.

2. LPK Waterfront, Nerul-Candolim

Home to an awesome dance floor, LPK Waterfront is one of the top clubs in Goa you must stop by through your club-hopping. Located in the middle of two backwaters of the Candolim river, LPK serves good food and drinks along with a perfect ambiance.

3. SinQ Beach Club, Candolim

Located near Taj Vivanta in Candolim, the SinQ Beach Club offers beach parties, an amazing dancing floor and unlimited drink along with a cover for couple entries. Good music and good vibes, what else do you need of a perfect night?

4. Liquid Sky, Vagator

The Liquid Sky Lounge is known for its lively music, everything that falls between electronic and trance. Booze is affordable and the dance floor is always on fire. What else can you ask for?

5. Sunset Ashram, Ashwem Beach

Known to be DJ Yudi’s home ground, the Sunset Ashram on the Arambol-Ashwen road throws one of a kind beach parties. Though it is crowded through the night, you will definitely be able to find a nice spot for yourself and your company.

6. Cafe Mambo, Baga

Cafe Mambo is yet another club that welcomes you with a fusion of music from across the globe along with affordable booze and food. Look out for this one at the Baga Lane.

7. Club Tito’s, Baga

Over the years, Tito’s has become synonymous with clubs in Goa. Located in Baga Lane, you must know it’s awfully crowded throughout the year.

8. Cafe Lilliput, Anjuna

Cafe Liliput is a tough one to find. The key to not getting lost around Anjuna is to actually follow the tiny signposts along the way. This cafe opens on to the beach and has great music buzzing through the night.

9. Silent Noise, Palolem

If some peace and quiet is what you are looking for, Silent Noise if the place to be. Silent Noise that hosts India’s only headphone party is located off the Palolem Beach in Goa. Since it is situated in south Goa, the town itself is not as noisy as north Goa is, hence giving a reason to have the loudest silent party ever!

10. Club M, Arambol

Club M is located off the Morjim- Arambol Road. Just about three years old, this has definitely become a hot favorite for the party animals of Goa. The live performances by DJs from across the globe are something you can look forward too.

11. UV Bar, Anjuna

The UV Bar in Anjuna is one of the most famous party hubs of north Goa. Located by the beach, it hosts crazy dance parties even through the monsoons. They also have special Psychedelic Trance Parties on Mondays and Sundays along with the Techno party on Wednesdays. There are fire shows to l0ok forward to as well.

12. Katzensuppe

One of the most happening clubs in Vagator Katzensuppe hosts fun live music, themed parties, interesting drinks and an air-conditioned dance floor… pretty much everything you’re looking for, we hope!

So, which club will you be hitting when you head to Goa?