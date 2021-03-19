Top 20 Happiest Countries in The World And India Stands Nowhere | Check Out Full List Here

Living in a happiest country in the world is nothing less than a dream-come-true and what if we tell you there is actually a list that tells us every year which one’s the happiest country across the globe? Exciting much? Well, last one year has been truly devastating for everyone due to the COVID-19 global health scare that resulted in the deaths of over 2.6 million people worldwide. But despite the distressing events of the last 12 months and the resulting decline in mental health in a number of destinations, one country has successfully managed to grab the top spot in the world’s happiest countries’ list in 2021.

What Factors Determine Happiest Country?

The happiest country is determined by various factors including levels of GDP, life expectancy, generosity, social support, freedom and corruption income among others.

However, according to CNN report, the World Happiness Report 2021 included different factors this time around due to coronavirus pandemic. Not only were researchers unable to complete face-to-face interviews in a number of countries, they also had to switch things up entirely by focusing on the relationship between physical and mental wellbeing and Covid-19.

Which Country Has Topped The List?

For the fourth year running, Finland has come out on top in the annual list powered by data from the Gallup World Poll. Iceland, Denmark, Switzerland, and the Netherlands followed in second, third, fourth and fifth rank respectively.

While the United States moved up from 18th to 14th place and the United Kingdom dropped from 13th to 18th, Australia retained its 12th place position.

“We need urgently to learn from Covid-19,” CNN quoted report co-editor Jeffrey Sachs, professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. “The pandemic reminds us of our global environmental threats, the urgent need to cooperate, and the difficulties of achieving cooperation in each country and globally.”

Other Countries In The List

Even though there have been some changes in the top 10, with Iceland rising two places from fourth to second on the list and Norway dropping from fifth to eighth place, the rankings were strikingly similar to 2020 for the most part, which is for sure seen as a positive sign.

Other notable movements on the list include Germany, which has jumped from 17th to seventh place in the last year. Croatia, which was among the destinations where face-to-face interviews were able to take place, rose from number 79 to 23 on the list.

How Did Finland Top The List?

Researchers say it’s no surprise that Finland has retained the top position once again, as the Nordic country has always ranked highly when it comes to mutual trust. Trust is recognized as one of the major factors that helped to protect people during the pandemic, as well as confidence in governments. For instance, Brazil’s death rate was significantly higher than Singapore’s, a fact the report put partially down to the difference in public trust in the governments of each country.

Other Factors

Intriguingly, cultural differences such as whether the head of government was a woman, are also noted as significant considerations when measuring the success of Covid-19 strategies, along with income inequality and knowledge gained from previous epidemics.

“The East Asian experience shows that stringent government policies not only control Covid-19 effectively, but also buffer the negative impact of daily infections on people’s happiness,” CNN quoted report contributor professor Shun Wang of the Korea Development Institute.

Covid-19 Impact On Wellbeing – Perhaps Why India Got No Mention

This past year the world has changed in more ways than one due to the pandemic. However, unsurprisingly, the World Happiness Report 2021 found that lockdowns and social distancing impacted workforce wellbeing tremendously.

Meanwhile the report also found that the decline in mental health was immediate in many countries, including the UK, where the number of mental health problems reported was 47% higher in May 2020 than predicted before Covid-19. According to the data collected, those unable to work due to furlough or redundancy who said they were lonely at the start of the pandemic became 43% less happy than those who did not feel lonely to begin with.

This could be, perhaps, one of the main reasons why India didn’t get a mention in this list. Mental health related issues are still considered a taboo in the country. WHO estimated that about 7.5 per cent Indians suffer from some mental disorder. According to the numbers, 56 million Indians suffer from depression and another 38 million Indians suffer from anxiety disorders. The COVID-19 imposed lockdown has only added to the woes.

“My previous research showed how happy workers are 13% more productive,” CNN quoted professor Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, Director of the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, another contributor to the report. “This paper proves that happiness is not driven by pay, and that the social connections and a sense of identity are more important. These findings point towards a ‘hybrid’ future of work, with a balance between office life and working from home to maintain social connections while ensuring flexibility for workers.”

Unhappy Countries?

Of the 149 countries featured on the report, Afghanistan was ranked the most unhappy once again, followed by Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Botswana. Those at the bottom of the list were mainly underdeveloped countries where issues such as political and armed conflicts are prevalent, or have been in recent times.

Check Out The Full List Here

World’s happiest countries 2021