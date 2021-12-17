New Delhi: Planning a family trip during this Christmas and New Year weekends? December is undoubtedly one of the best months to explore the beauty of India with family and kids. Not only does it have the best weather for sight-seeing, December is also when kids have their winter vacations. This means that it is the ideal time for family trips.Also Read - Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bengal Report First Omicron Cases; Curbs Imposed in Several Cities | Key Points

For the convenience of our readers, here we have curated a list of some of the best places that you can explore with family and kids in the months of December and January during the winter holidays. Also Read - West Bengal Extends Lockdown Restrictions Till Jan 15 After State Records First Omicron Case, Relaxes Night Curbs Till New Year | Check Guidelines

Top 5 Family Vacay Spots in India For Your Christmas And New Year Weekend Getaways

1. Rann of Kutch (Gujarat)

Also Read - No Beach This New Year? Tamil Nadu Extends COVID Lockdown - Deets Inside

The Great Rann of Kutch in Gujarat springs to life in December – thanks to the amazing Rann Utsav! For the nature lovers, it is one of the best places to explore especially during the winter season as the vast salty marshes of the place are treat to eyes. Your family and kids will thank you for that much-needed vacay on this beautiful terrain. Bonus is a night camping under the stars of Rann of Kutch. What more could you ask for?

2. Coorg

Popularly known as the Scotland of India, Coorg is a must-visit. If you have been looking to explore the southern part of the country, then Coorg is the place for you to explore in the month of December. You can explore the tea and coffee plantations here amidst a pleasant weather. Waterfalls are also great attractions here. Take your kids here for a memorable experience and thank us later!

3. Goa

And then comes everyone’s favourite Goa. Even though it has earned the reputation of being India’s biggest party destination, it can quite certainly be a rejuvenating vacay spot for your family. Other than stunning beaches like Palolem, Mandrem, Agonda etc, you can also explore the local cuisine, churches and temples. If you haven’t been there yet, you are missing out on a lot of fun things in life.

4. Andaman & Nicobar Islands

White sand beaches, crystal clear blue water, pleasant weather and blue sky – get it all here at Andaman islands! This a fun place to be at with family and friends. When here, you can visit Port Blair, Havelock and Neil Islands among others. If you are an adventure enthusiast, you can also try your hands at scuba diving, snorkeling and much more. The place has plenty of things to do for all family members and makes for a relaxing getaway.

5. Gulmarg

Heaven on Earth, Gulmarg is a travellers’ paradise. If you are looking to indulge in some adventurous activities with your kids then Gulmarg is the place for you. Not only is it a snow paradise during the month of December, Gulmarg is also one of the world’s best skiing destinations.