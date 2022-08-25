Top 5 Happiest Travel Destinations In India: Happiness in this humdrum of busy work-life comes either by burning a whole in one’s pocket or by working one’s sweat and blood. However, it is possible to get this elusive feeling by traveling to these top 5 happiest travel destinations in India. These places made to our list due to the rich natural diversity these places offer which instantly brings a calming effect, due to the several outdoor activities they offer and due to the uniqueness of experiences they serve. After all, one has to make efforts to find this most beautiful feeling in this world. But worry not, we take that trouble on your part and offer you a list of best places in India where you can find happiness.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked in Meghalaya; Check Latest Rates Here

Here Is The List of Top 5 Happiest Travel Places In India:

Shillong, Meghalaya

The capital of Meghalaya is the queen of all travel destinations if you are looking for a mesmerizing experience. Located over Jaintia and Khasi hills, these tourist destinations have been recently discovered and have proved to be offering the most soothing experience. Shnongpdeng where the crystal clear water in river Umngot gives the appearance of boats floating mid-air and the mesmerizing Od Ringai Natural Pool located at Mawten Village are some of the best natural places to visit in the country. Apart from boating, fishing and walking the suspension bridge, other tourist attractions at Shnongpdeng include cliff jumping, scuba diving, kayaking and snorkelling.

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Literally meaning "Gift of the Forest" in Tamil, Kodaikanal is south princess of hill stations. The gift of natural beauty for panoramic views that are every photographer's paradise and with a perfect slice of history, Kodiakanal is the second place among top 10 happiest travel destinations in India. The star-shaped Kodai lake which is also a birder's delight, also offers other activities like boating, horse-riding and bicycling.

Pondicherry

Popularly known as Pondi, this union territory is one of the most travel- savvy destinations in this country. Crystal clear waters and golden sand at its few beautiful beaches like Serenity Beach, Paradise Beach and Auro beach. Explore spirituality at Sri Aurobindo ashram and experience harmony at Auroville International City that offers some of the best meditational and spiritual living centres. You can also gorge on the best French cuisine or admire the classic French architecture here. For all the adrenaline junkies, there is also scuba diving available here where you can also get a one-day training course.

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

September is the best time to travel to this exceptional beauty in the North eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, the reason being the four-day-long Ziro Music Festival which hosts some of the most brilliant music personalities and bands from India and around the world. This year it is slated to begin from September 29, 2022 and will go on till October 02, 2022. The valley is home to the Apatani tribe and is one of the best eco-tourism destinations in the country.

Munnar, Kerala

With its lush green mountains and colonial charm, this picture-perfect city in Kerala is said to be the most romantic destinations of India. Couples throng the city around the year to get those instagram-worthy pictures and videos. Nature lovers visit the place to explore the mesmerising tea-gardens and considering the weather here, it is also the perfect place for families to spend their summer and winter vacations here.

A country as diverse as India, has something new to offer everyday, all you need is the insight to see it! These places are some of the best places that will most definitely make you happy. So pack your bags this long weekend and explore these top 5 best travel places in India!