Top 5 Most Affordable Packages To Ladakh: If you thought Ladakh, the land of awe-inspiring landscapes, is traversed only by bikers and road trippers, then you may have to rethink. Indian Railways is offering some jaw-droppingly affordable packages for trips to Ladakh this September. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced super special Leh-Ladakh tour packages specifically for the month of September. The packages include a 6-night, 7-day tour that will be taking tourists to all main attractions of the region, such as Leh, Nubra, Sham Valley, Pangong, and Turtuk. The new development by Indian Railways connects the long stretches of the country across North and South and middle India with the union territory.

Check the most affordable packages to Ladakh offered by Indian Railways this September:

Leh-Ladakh ex-Kolkata:

This 6-night, 7-day Ladakh tour package will take travellers from Kolkata to Delhi by flight and then to Leh, and will again return to Kolkata via Delhi. The tour will cover places like Leh, Sham Valley, Nubra, Pangong, and Turtuk. Tickets are available for September 11-17, 17-23, September 23-29. Price of this package is INR 47600 for single occupancy.

Ladakh with IRCTC- LTC approved:

This 6-night, 7-day trip will start from Delhi, whereas the departure dates are September 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, and 29. Tickets for this package have been priced at INR 38900, while the package will include airfare, meals, accommodation in 3 star hotels, and sightseeing as per the itinerary.

Leh with Turtuk ex-Hyderabad:

Those from Hyderabad will be able to enjoy the mesmerising beauty of the Ladakh region in this 6-night, 7-day trip tour. Price for this tour will start from INR 38470, whereas the tour will cover places like Sham Valley, Leh, Nubra , Turtuk and Pangong. Tours for this package are available on September 8 and 23.

Magical Ladakh ex-Gorakhpur:

This 9-night, 10-day tour package will start from Gorakhpur station and go via New Delhi to Leh. The tour will also include a night journey by bus to Lucknow, followed by a train journey to Delhi. The tour will start from September 20 from Gorakhpur, and has been priced INR 43900.

Magical Ladakh ex-Bareilly:

The journey for this 7-night, 8-day tour will start from Bareilly on September 14 and 21, and has been priced at INR 43900.

Aren’t these packages simply amazing? Now shun that bike or car and book a train seat instead!