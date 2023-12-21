Home

Top 5 Places To Celebrate Christmas And New Year In Delhi NCR, Check Full List Here

This festive season, explore Delhi-NCR's hidden gems, unique festive experiences with a dash of inimitable charm!

The bustling heart of India, Delhi NCR, transforms into a vibrant tapestry of festive cheer during Christmas and New Year. Forget the usual suspects – Chandni Chowk’s jam-packed markets and Gurgaon’s fancy clubs. Instead, let’s delve into the city’s hidden gems, where unique experiences await, capturing the spirit of the season with a dash of Delhi’s inimitable charm.

Dilli Haat

Imagine twinkling fairy lights adorning traditional handicraft stalls, the air thrumming with live music from across India, and the aroma of roasted chestnuts mingling with the fragrance of exotic spices. Dilli Haat, a vibrant cultural hub, transforms into a magical Christmas wonderland.

Fun Fact: Dilli Haat, meaning “Village of Delhi,” was built in 1994 to showcase the diverse handicrafts and cultural traditions of India. Each state has its own dedicated khadi stall, offering a unique window into their artistic heritage.

Insider Tip: Don’t miss the special Christmas market held at Dilli Haat, where you can find handcrafted ornaments, unique Christmas tree decorations, and festive goodies like plum cake and mulled wine.

Sacred Heart Cathedral

Seek solace and serenity amidst the festive frenzy at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in central Delhi. This majestic Gothic Revival cathedral, bathed in the warm glow of stained-glass windows, offers a sanctuary for prayer and reflection. Attend the Christmas Eve mass, a mesmerising spectacle of carols, hymns, and candlelight, or simply soak in the peaceful atmosphere on Christmas Day.

Fun Fact: The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the largest Catholic church in North India and is dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Its construction began in 1929 and was completed in 1936.

Insider Tip: After your visit, stroll through the quaint Gol Market, nestled behind the cathedral, for a charming dose of Christmas shopping and a local street food experience.

Nizamuddin Dargah

Embrace a different kind of New Year’s Eve by immersing yourself in the spiritual harmony of the Nizamuddin Dargah. As the clock strikes midnight, join the Sufi qawwali singers in their soulful renditions, letting the rhythmic chants and mesmerising melodies wash over you. Witness the annual tradition of Dhanteras, where devotees offer coins and ornaments at the shrine, seeking blessings for prosperity in the new year.

Fun Fact: The Nizamuddin Dargah is the tomb of the Sufi saint, Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, and is considered one of the most sacred shrines in Delhi. The qawwali tradition at the dargah dates back centuries and is renowned for its spiritual and soulful power.

Insider Tip: Pair your visit with a delicious meal at one of the numerous Karim’s outlets near the dargah, famed for their melt-in-your-mouth Mughlai fare.

Kingdom of Dreams

Forget the real world – step into a vibrant tapestry of song, dance, and dazzling costumes at the Kingdom of Dreams in Gurgaon. This isn’t just an entertainment complex; it’s a portal to a fantastical India, where Christmas carols morph into Bollywood beats and gingerbread houses sparkle under Bollywood spotlights. Get a taste of movie magic at Showshaa Theatre, where interactive Bollywood-themed plays blur the lines between audience and performer. You might even find yourself belting out a song alongside a veteran actor or learning a signature Bollywood dance move!

Fun Fact: Kingdom of Dreams was envisioned as India’s Broadway, showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage through immersive performances and interactive experiences.

Insider Tip: Don’t just catch a show! Explore the Culture Gully, a bustling bazaar featuring handicrafts, street food, and folk performances from across India. Imagine picking up a Christmas ornament hand-painted in Rajasthan before savouring a plate of steaming momos from the Northeast!

St. James’ Church

For history enthusiasts and architecture lovers, embark on a self-guided Christmas trail through Delhi’s colonial past. Start at the majestic St. James’ Church, the oldest Anglican church in North India, adorned with beautiful stained-glass windows and festive decorations. Then, meander through the lanes of Civil Lines, marvelling at the colonial bungalows and churches like the Church of Redemption and the Cathedral Church of the Redemption. End your journey at the iconic India Gate, bathed in the glow of Christmas



Fun Fact: The church has a long-standing tradition of hosting Christmas lunch for the less fortunate, spreading the spirit of the season through acts of kindness.

Insider Tip: Attend the Christmas Eve service for a truly magical experience. The church is bathed in candlelight, the choir’s voices fill the air, and the spirit of Christmas is palpable.

