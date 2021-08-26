New Delhi: What best than travelling in winter, right? Delhi is a great hub from where you can plan some of the most enthralling weekend trips. The proximity of the national capital to the nearby popular tourist destinations is indeed a blessing for all the travellers who want to plan a weekend escape to the hills or some secluded place away from every day’s hustle and bustle.Also Read - 5 Best Places For Weekend Getaways From Delhi Amidst The COVID-19 Pandemic

Top 5 Places to Visit Near Delhi in Winter

Jaipur

From architectural wonders, opulent palaces to ancient forts, Jaipur is one of the most preferred tourist destinations near Delhi. It is even more breathtaking in the winter season. As we mentioned, with a plethora of forts and museums to explore, the pink city (as it is popularly called) gets an influx of visitors during winter. In fact, Jaipur is also one of the best places to visit during the New Year with your loved ones to explore the beauty of this city.

Some of the popular attractions in Jaipur include City Palace Museum, Jantar Mantar, Amer Fort, Jaigarh Fort, Hawa Mahal, Jal Mahal, Nahargarh Fort, and Lakshmi Narayan Birla Mandir among others.

Distance from Delhi: 295 km via NH 8

Duration: Approx. 5 hours

Hastinapur

Ever visited Hastinapur? Well, if not, then you should explore this place on your next trip. The place, however, sounds quite familiar right? That’s because Hastinapur has been an integral part of the epic of Mahabharta which has also been made into multiple television series over a period of time. Now, that rings a bell, doesn’t it?

Hastinapur is not very far off from Delhi as it is only at a distance of 155 kilometers. Hence, a road trip will take you there in approximately between three and a half hours and four hours. The place boasts of various temples including Pandeshwar Mahadev Temple, Jambudweep Jain Temple and more. It even has a wildlife sanctuary that is home to over 117 bird species and animals like swamp deer, smooth-coated otter, Ganges river dolphin, gharial, Indian leopard, chital, and sambar deer among others.

Distance from Delhi: 155 Kms via Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Duration: 3 hours 31 minutes

Jim Corbett National Park

Corbett is one of the popular tourist destinations near the national capital. For nature lovers, this is a go-to place for a fun weekend getaway near Delhi. Jim Corbett National Park is extremely famous for its fun jungle safari, where if luck favours you, you get to spot tigers!

Meanwhile even if you are not someone who wishes to go on an adventurous jungle safari, a relaxing stay in the luxury resorts in Jim Corbett Park will rejuvenate you from within. What do you need for this? Just one weekend without work calls or mails! So, go convince your boss. (Hope my boss is reading this as well!) You can also visit Corbett waterfall and Garjiya Devi Temple among others.

Distance from Delhi: 250 km

Duration: Approx. 6.5 hours

Rishikesh

Rishikesh is often touted as the adventure capital of India. It is best visited in the winter months. Rishikesh’s moderate climatic conditions make it easy for the travellers to indulge in various adventure activities such as bungee jumping, cliff jumping, flying fox, and river rafting among others. Nights and evenings are however cold, so don’t forget to carry woolens.

The fun add ons? Well, the chilly weather in winter calls for a bonfire while stargazing, making Rishikesh one of the best places to visit near Delhi in winter.

Distance from Delhi: 242 km

Duration: Approx 6 hours

Lansdowne

If, in case, you are looking for an offbeat travel destination near Delhi during winter, then Lansdowne should be your pick! The breathtaking hill station showcases the Colonial charm meshed with scenic splendor and legends of the Garhwal Rifles. This is among the best weekend getaways from Delhi during winter, especially in December, as you will get to witness snowfall too. Don’t forget to check the weather predictions before planning your trip to this scenic wonderland! Also, the cafes are a must-visit here. Thank us later! From Lansdowne, you can also travel to Dehradun, Mussoorie and Kalagarh Tiger Reserve among other places.

Distance from Delhi: 260 km

Duration: Approx. 7 hours

So, where are you planning to head next?