Situated at the foothills of Himalayas, Uttarakhand is a place worth visiting at least once in your lifetime. The land has so much to offer – from the Valley of Flowers with its meadows of vivid hues, to several pilgrimage sites including Rishikesh on the banks of the Ganga. But Uttarakhand is also home to many hill stations that are perfect to visit in the summer. We list five such places you can visit this summer in Uttarakhand.

One of the most popular hill stations in India, Nainital in Uttarakhand is gifted with natural splendour. Scenic hills, majestic mountains, lakes and hills covered with greenery, it is a visual treat for your eyes. India’s answer to the Lake District, Nainital is set around Lake Naini. Boating and angling in the lake are some of the touristy things to do. Don’t forget to have Pahari cuisine or authentic Tibetan food. The best time to visit Nainital is between March and May.

Known as a traveller’s paradise, Auli in Chamoli district is among the lesser-known hill stations in Uttarakhand. Snow-capped mountains, forests of deodar and oak, and apple orchards add to the beauty of the hill station. Auli also offers majestic views of Mount Nanda Devi, Nanga Parbat, Dungagiri, Beethartoli, Nikanth Hathi Parbat and Ghori Parbat. It is also India’s ski destination. Trekking is the most popular activity in summer and it provides a wonderful opportunity to explore the Garhwal Himalayas. The Auli to Joshimath trek is the most popular. There are several pilgrimage spots near Auli like Sankaracharya Tapastali at Joshimath, Nandaprayag and Rudraprayag. The best time to visit Auli is between May to November.

Ranikhet in Almora district is yet another popular summer destination in Uttarakhand. This hill station is known for its ancient temples, trekking trails and mountain peaks. It is also very popular with adventure junkies. Trekking, mountain biking, rock climbing, white water rafting and rappelling are popular activities. Many honeymooning couples too visit the place for its serene beauty. The best time to visit Ranikhet is between March and May.

Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh is a paradise for adventure sports enthusiasts. Paragliding, trekking, rock climbing, canoeing, river rafting and fishing are some of the activities to do this summer. This town is a valley set between four hills and also has a host of temples and forts. Pithoragarh Fort, Dhwaj Temple, Kapileshwar Mahadev, Chandak, and Thal Keda are the popular sightseeing places you can see. The best time to visit Pithoragarh is between March and June.

Munsiyari

Munsiyari in Pithoragarh district is on the banks of River Goriganga on the ancient salt route that originates from Tibet. It serves as the base for high altitude treks in the Himalayas and to Ralam and Milam glaciers. Rafting in the Goriganga River is also a popular activity in Munsiyari. The hill station is also known for its wildlife. The best time to visit Munsiyari is between March and June.