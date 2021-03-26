Top 5 Tourist Attractions In Bihar That You Shouldn't Miss

Bihar: Culturally diverse and historically affluent, replete with religions and home to many forest reserves, Bihar is one of the off-beat destinations in the country that truly deserves our attention. It has remained an underrated tourist destination in India for many years now. Derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Vihara’, which implies religious community, Bihar has a sublime legacy with regards to Indian history. Also Read - Bihar Man Burns Estranged Wife, 2 Daughters to Death With His Mother's Help, Arrested

Patna, the capital of Bihar, is quite famous while other places as Bodhgaya, Nalanda, Vaishali, Rajgir, Pawanpuri, and Kesaria are amongst the top listed destinations in Bihar that witness tourists from across the country and abroad as well.

So, in case if you are planning to travel, here we have compiled a list of top 5 tourist attractions in the state that are totally worth visiting.

Check Out The Top 5 Tourist Attractions In Bihar That Are A Must-Visit

Bodhgaya

As you all know, Bihar is where the Buddha began his journey to enlightenment. This is considered one of the most important Buddhist pilgrimage places in the world as lord Buddha became enlightened while meditating under a bodhi tree here. The magnificent Mahabodhi Temple, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, marks the spot. If peace and some quiet time is what you are looking for, then you should pay a visit here. Bodhgaya also has many Buddhist monasteries and temples, with varying architectural styles. Check them out on your trip here.

Ruins Of Nalanda University

Located 90 km from Patna, the extensive ruins of Nalanda University date back to the fifth century, making it one of the world’s oldest universities. It was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2016. As you’d already know that Nalanda was a significant center for Buddhist learning with an estimated 10,000 monks and students. It survived until the twelfth century​ when it was ransacked by Muslim invaders and its library set on fire. According to reports, more than nine million manuscripts are thought to have been destroyed.

Vishwa Shanti Stupa, Rajgir

Vishwa Shanti Stupa, known as the World Peace Pagoda, is located in Rajgir. It is one of the 7 Peace Pagodas built in India and is truly an example of Japanese-style architecture. The pagoda was built in 1969 and has four statues of Buddha that represent the four important phases of Buddha’s life—birth, enlightenment, teaching, and death. A must-visit.

Vikramshila

Vikramashila was one of the two most important centres of learning in India during the Pala Empire, along with Nalanda. It was allegedly destroyed by the forces of Muhammad bin Bakhtiyar Khalji around 1193. A visit to these ruins is totally worth it.

The Sonepur Mela

Interestingly, the annual Sonepur Mela in Bihar is a vibrant rural fair that combines spirituality, animal trading, and amusement. Street magicians, religious gurus and tantriks, pilgrims, snack stalls, handicrafts, rides, circus performers, martial artists and dancers all create a carnival like no other. It attracts visitors from all over Asia and held over the months of November and December.

Other Things To Explore In Bihar