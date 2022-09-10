Stunning airports in India: A great start to a journey is a must to mark the commencement of a wholesome experiences. These days, most of the journey begin and end on airports. But it is not merely the inside of airport with lavish facilities, beautiful architecture and great lounges, but sometimes the aesthetic environs outside the structure also take breath away. Are you a window seat only person? Well, then imagine taking off and making touch downs with scenic scape just outside your window. Instead of those clusters of roofs, there are many airports in India with jaw dropping airstripsAlso Read - Digi Yatra: THESE Indian Airports to Implement E-Boarding Process by March 2023. All You Need to Know

From landing amid mountain or water, these panoramic airstrips are worth all the travel. Window seat alert!

Agatti, Lakshadweep

Imagine flying up above in the big balls of clouds and then landing amid azure sparkling water. Wow! is the word. Similarly there is a narrow airstrip that finds its way into the endless waters of Agatti island in the union territory of Lakshadweep. This airport looks as if a submarine is protruding out of the heavenly blue waters. It was designed for Dornier 228-type aircraft, the Agatti Airport 's airstrip was constructed in 1987−88.

Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair

The big archipelago, Andaman and Nicobar Islands boast of a lush green and aesthetic airport in Port Blair. Located in the islands of Bay of Bengal this international airport serves a key role in this world famous tourist destination.

Shimla Airport, Shimla

Perched at a height of about 1546 m, the Shimla airport was constructed by cutting hilltop. It was then levelled to let the runway pave its way. Offering a view of the lush green valleys, people can also catch a glimpse of this unique airstrip while from Shimla to Jabarhatti.

Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, Ladakh

From white clouds to landing in sparkling snow! There are beautiful airports and then there is the airport in Leh. Ranked amongst world’s highest airports, it is a unique hill desert in India. This utterly amazing airport is one of its kind in India as it sits atop almost 3,256 m above the sea level. Travellers are to make take a while and adore the beauty that it is. Here scapes will take your breath away, quite literally!

Lengpui Airport, Mizoram

As you make a touchdown at Lengpui Airport, verdant green hues welcome travellers with unparalleled spectacle. It sits about 504 m above the sea level and regales in its green glory.

Pakyong Airport, Sikkim

Recently inaugurated Greenfield airport, this airstrip is worth all the hype. With lush scenes surrounding the hills it will make want to travel more! It is located about 4590 ft above the sea level and ranks amongst the five highest altitude airports in India

Fasten your seat belt because you might slip away looking at these stunning airports in India.

