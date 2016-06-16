Shimoga, often called the cultural capital of Karnataka, is a place brimming with nature and beautiful landscapes. This unexplored place has a lot to offer. The magnificent hill station which is the gateway to India’s beautiful Western Ghats is the perfect tourist attraction. Shimoga meaning ‘Face of Shiva’ is situated at a distance of 275 km from Bangalore and is also known as the breadbasket of Karnataka because of rich fertility in this region. For every travel and adventure lover, Shimoga is like heaven on earth. Cascading waterfalls, dense jungles and temples — there is something for every type of traveler. Here we have a list of the top attractions to visit in Shimoga.

This is the second-highest waterfall of India, cascading from a soaring height of about 253 ft surrounded in dense forests and vegetation. Comprising four distinct falls – Raja Falls, Roarer Falls, Rocket Falls and Rani Falls, you can catch a great view also from the opposite side after you climb down 1400 stairs. One of the most sought after places in SagarTaluk, this is one place you must visit in Shimoga.

Honnemaradu

Honnemaradu is a small, quaint town that lies beside the extensive reservoirs of the Sharavati river. Also known as the Golden Lake, this town offers some of the most beautiful views of sunset and sunrise which are difficult to find in cities. Considered as one of the most off-beat attractions of Shimoga, you also get to take up activities like kayaking, boating, hiking and a lot more. Not many people reside in Honnemaradu making it ideal for those seeking solace away from citys maddening rush.

Kodachadri

Characterized by beautiful mountain peaks and grassy hills, Kodachadri adorns the Western Ghats with its scenic beauty. Being the 10th highest peak of the state, this place has also been declared as a natural heritage site by the Karnataka Government and is home to a rich and unique flora and fauna. A trek to the immensely beautiful peak of Kodachadri is strongly recommended. If lucky, you may even get to spot animals like the Malabar Langur and Indian Rock python among many others.

Kundadri

Kundadri is a hill nestled deep within the Western Ghats. This place is known for its Jain temple on top of a solid rock structure. Perched at 3,200 feet above sea level, it is the perfect spot one can visit at any point of time. Surrounded in green woodlands, Kundadri sets up an opportunity for trekkers and hikers to explore their adventurous side. In fact, the Government of Karnataka has made an all-weather road that will take you up the hill. Visit this divine abode for a perfect retreat.

Dabbe Falls

Karnataka is known as a land of waterfalls, Dabbe Falls is one amongst the many waterfalls of this state. Located in Shimoga district, Dabbe Falls is well known for its beauty and serenity. The vigorously cascading falls offer an enthralling view and the landscapes are of pristine beauty. We assure you that you will be stunned with the resplendent ambiance of Dabbe Falls.

Agumbe which is also called Hasiru Honnu meaning green gold is known for its stunning natural beauty and picturesque landscapes. The waterfall streaming through the dense forests is a spectacular sight to look at. Visit this hidden ecstasy situated in the Malnad region of Karnataka and also go to the sunset point which is on top of the hill to get a view of the gigantically beautiful Arabian Sea. Agumbe has made a significant contribution towards the country’s bio-diversity. It has Indias first automatic weather station that is meant for monitoring change in rain forests.

So, when are you leaving for Shimoga?