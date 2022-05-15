Top 7 Most Beautiful Train Routes In India

On this unique journey, you will come across amazing natural marvels including the majestic, magnificent Western Ghats or the Sahyadri Mountain range which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the eight biodiversity hotspots in the world.

New Delhi: There is something very romantic about trains. Many a movie from across the globe has had its settings around a train journey. As the metallic vehicle sails on the iron tracks, the feeling one gets from watching the scenic views passing by is beyond words, it is something that is felt by the soul.

In our country, we have Asia’s largest rail network and numerous train routes which have their own bearing in terms of different parameters like time, distance, altitude, etc.

Here, we share with you India’s top 7 most beautiful train journeys that you must undertake at the first chance.

1. Kashmir Valley Railway (Jammu-Baramulla)

The Jammu–Baramulla line connects the Kashmir Valley with Jammu, and thence, the rest of the country. It is a 356 km route that commences from Jammu and terminates at Baramulla.

The Kashmir Railway is not only picturesque and enthralling but is one of the most challenging railway projects of Indian Railways.

On your journey, you will pass through the major earthquake zones, high altitude mountain passes and terrain, and of course, extreme cold. As they say, cold weather adds to the charm of a train journey, so be prepared with your woolens and winter gear while taking this train.

Also, the 359 metres (1,178 ft) tall Chenab Bridge lies on this line, which once completed will be the tallest railway bridge in the world.

2. Konkan Railway (Mumbai-Goa)

Reading this, the mind goes to the laugh riot Bombay to Goa, the comedy flick that has most of its events unfold on a bus.

But, Bombay is now Mumbai and here we are about the chuk-chuk gaadi.

Then adding to it are stunning curves, river bridges, greenery, lakes, and waterfalls, courtesy, of the Konkan Railway.

And yes, if it is raining, you get much more than your money’s worth.

3. Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (New Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling)

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) or the Toy Train, is a 2 ft gauge railway that runs between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, West Bengal. Its conception dates to late 1870s and early 1880s.

It is an 88 km long route and it climbs from about 100 metres above the sea level at New Jalpaiguri to about 2,200 m at Darjeeling, using six zig zags and five loops to gain altitude. The toy train passes through beautiful mountains and offers grand views of Mt Kanchenjunga and Mt Everest in the backdrop.

People come from different parts of India and the world to visit Darjeeling just for a joyride on this beautiful yet powerful Toy train, so why shouldn’t you?

4. Himalayan Queen (Kalka-Shimla)

In the laps of the Himalayas, this astonishing journey takes about 5 hours to cover 96 kms. Sounds slow? It might be slow but what it offers is more than a mere trip.

Sit back, relax, and lose yourself in one of the most picturesque trips that pass through 11 railway stations, 800 bridges, 103 tunnels, and numerous curves before reaching Shimla.

Starting in 1903, this UNESCO World Heritage train takes you back in time with a display of awe-inspiring landscapes.

5. Nilgiri Mountain Railway (Mettupalayam-Ooty)

Built by the British in 1908, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) is a metre gauge railway in Tamil Nadu. It is operated by the Southern Railway.

The train became operational in 1908 and in July 2005, UNESCO added the Nilgiri Mountain Railway as an extension to the World Heritage Site of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.

It covers a distance of 46 kms both uphill and downhill. The uphill journey takes around 290 minutes (4.8 hours) and the downhill journey takes 215 minutes (3.6 hours) crossing through 108 curves, 16 tunnels, and 250 bridges.

And yeah, it rolls through deep valleys, thick forests with dense greenery, and leafy walls. You get to witness neatly trimmed green patches of tea plantations (the world-famous Nilgiri tea). It is definitely one of the major attractions and a must whenever you are in or nearby Ooty.

6. Sethu Superfast Express (Chennai Egmore -Rameswaram)

Sethu Superfast Express is a superfast train of the Southern Railway zone covering a distance of 602 kms in about 10.50 hours.

It is not only one of the most beautiful and stunning train routes in India but also has its share of thrill and adventure. This train passes over the Pamban Bridge over the sea and connects the town of Mandapam in mainland India with Rameswaram. Just imagine a train journey over the vast sea on both sides and huge waves splashing across the track.

7. Kollam-Sengottai Chord Line

The Kollam–Sengottai railway line is in South India which connects Kollam Junction in Kerala state and Sengottai in Tamil Nadu. This railway line is more than a century old and has been completely converted to broad gauge and is now fully operational from Kollam Junction to Shengottai.

The Palaruvi and Kazhuthurutti waterfalls and the Thenmala eco-tourism centres are on the borders of this line. The Courtallam waterfalls make this route popular with nature lovers.

It also offers a view of 13 Kannara Bridge or 13 Arch Bridge which consists of 13 arches, hence the name.

We have compiled this list with diligent and careful research based on the latest records. However, we strongly advise that you check the facts with your tour operator or the people in your circle who have already undertaken these train journeys.