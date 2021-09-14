Kolkata: Are you looking to beat the pandemic blues? Want to go on a short trip somewhere nearby on your week offs? Well, then you have landed at the right page.Also Read - 22 Arrested For Running Fake Amazon Customer Service, Duping People in West Bengal

Here we have curated a list of some of the most interesting places that you can explore near Kolkata for a fun-filled weekend getaway. Known for its culture and literature, Kolkata definitely has all the elements to keep the tourists engaged. However, if you want to take a break from the city's hustle and bustle, or you are done exploring the city, Kolkata offers a range of weekend getaways that you can plan right away.

From the culturally significant Santiniketan to serene beaches, Kolkata has some amazing weekend getaways to offer for everyone. Check them out.

Note: Don’t forget to check Covid-related rules and restrictions before making your travel plan!

Top 7 Best Places Near Kolkata For a Fun-Filled Weekend Getaway

Digha

Located 181.5km south of Kolkata, Digha, the seaside resort town is one of the most popular tourist attractions of West Bengal. The 7-km long beach, also popularly known as the “Brighton of the east”, is located near the town. Who doesn’t love sun, sand and shade? And if you are a beach person, then this place is for you. Digha is divided into New Digha and Old Digha. Old Digha is presently in ruins, but New Digha is quite popular among tourists.

Best time to visit: From November to February

Driving distance: Approx. 181.5km

Sundarbans

Sundarbans is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is located 109 km south-east of Kolkata. It is the world’s largest delta with 10,200 sq km of mangrove forest, which is spread across India and Bangladesh. The part of mangrove forest within the territory of India is called Sundarbans National Park. Did you know the flora of the forest includes Sundari trees and hence, the name? It is also home to the majestic Royal Bengal tigers, monitor lizards, crocodiles, wild boars, spotted deers and jungle fowls among others. Other things to do in Sundarbans? Well, you can also shop at the Kumirmari bazaar, a typical rustic market in Sundarbans, or watch local artists perform Baul music or folklore called Bono Bibir Pala.

Best time to visit: From September to April

Driving distance: Approx. 109 km

Santiniketan

Santiniketan is one of the popular tourist attractions near Kolkata. It is located near Bolpur, which is untouched by the chaos of the city life. The serene town of Santiniketan was established by Rabindranath Tagore and is now a university town because of the existence of – Visva Bharati University. The best time to visit Santiniketan is during festivals and fairs like Basant Utsav in March, Joydev Mela in January and Poush Mela in December. During these events, the famous mystic Baul singers entertain the travellers with their soulful songs and recitations.

Best time to visit: All through the year

Driving distance: Approx. 164.7 km

Bishnupur

For the uninitiated, Bishnupur near Kolkata is famous for its terracotta temples. Built during the 17th and 18th centuries, these terracotta temples are one of the finest examples of classic architecture style of Bengal. Undoubtedly, the stunning architecture and the handicraft reflect the town’s glorious past. Bishnupur was the capital of the Malla kingdom and it flourished during the 17th and 18th centuries. The twin shrine of the Rasmancha and Jor Bangla, the Shyam Ray temple and Radheshyam temple are some the temples you must visit. Brishnupur is also famous for jewellery, artifacts, pottery and handloom sarees.

You can also visit the Bishnupur Acharjya Jogesh Chandra Purakriti Bhawan, which is a museum dedicated to art and archaeology. It houses around 100 sculptures, 5000 manuscripts and British history. Folk arts and craft, various photographs and many specimens of textiles are also kept in the museum.

Best time to visit: All through the year

Driving distance: Approx. 180.3 km

Bakkhali

Another place for a fun weekend getaway from Kolkata is Bakkhali. It is one of the popular seaside resorts. This crescent shaped beach is eight kilometres long and extends from Bakkhali to Fraserganj. Bakkhali beach, lined with Casuarina trees, is not usually crowded except on holidays. However, even on holidays, you will find many deserted spots on the beach to enjoy some alone and peaceful time. If you are a nature lover, you can also spot magical sunrises and equally beautiful sunsets here. Notably, the temple of Banbibi (a guardian spirit of the forests)

is also close by. Other major attractions in the area are mangrove forest and Crocodile Park.

Best time to visit: Between October and March

Driving distance: Approx. 125.4 km

Krishnanagar

Krishnanagar is a historical town in the Nadia district of West Bengal. It is located 106.6 km north of Kolkata on the southern bank of the river Jalangi and was under the reign of Raja Krishna Chandra Roy. It is said that the town was named after him. The major tourist attraction here is the Krishnanagar Rajbari (palace), which was the residence of Krishna Chandra. Another popular attraction is the Roman Catholic Church.

Best time to visit: From October to March

Driving distance: Approx. 106.6 km

Murshidabad

Last one in the list is Murshidabad, which lies 240 km north of Kolkata. Famous for its British and Mughal colonial history, the city is located on the banks of Bhagirathi River and was the last capital of independent Bengal. Murshidabad was earlier called Maksudabad and was named after Nawab Murshid Quli Khan, the Dewan of Bihar, Odisha and Bengal, when his administration was transferred to the town from Dhaka. Nawab Murshid Quli Khan named the town after himself. What is Murshidabad famous for? Well, the Hazarduari Palace is one of the popular tourist attractions in the place. Besides, you can also purchase the Murshidabad silk saris, which are made using sholapith and ivory. The Bera Utsav, an annual festival, is another reason to visit Murshidabad. The festival is celebrated on the last Thursday of Bhadra month (mid-September) in Bengali calendar. The celebrations are held on the banks of Bhagirathi River.

Best time to visit: All through the year

Driving distance: Approx. 240.1 km