If you are looking for a soothing yet adventurous trip, then including Dharamshala in your travel list is a must! Blessed with panoramic views of deodar forests, the beautiful Himalayas and much more, this pristine hill station is a popular tourist destination. Located in the Kangra valley of Himachal Pradesh, it's not only a haven for people who love adventures but also for those keen on exploring spirituality, beauty and nature to the fullest. So, make sure to visit the places mentioned below to explore Dharamshala in all its glory!

McLeod Ganj

McLeod Ganj is located a few kilometers uphill from the main Dharamshala city. Besides being the residence of His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama, it serves as the perfect destination to know more about Tibetan history and culture. It also serves as a base camp for trekkers and even boasts of a thriving market which is frequented by travellers, hippies, monks and artists as one can find anything ranging from clothes to creative art pieces on sale! So, make sure to plan a quick trip to McLeod Ganj by bus or by a car when you visit Dharamshala.

St. John in the Wilderness Church

If you love tranquil locations and the chance to explore your spiritual side, then you simply must visit St. John in the Wilderness Church. As the name suggests, this beautiful church is located amidst the woods, surrounded by the misty cold mountain air which only adds to its mystical aura.

Gyuto Monastery

One of the main reasons people visit Dharamshala is to experience Tibetan culture and learn to meditate. What better place to do the same than the Gyuto Monastery? Founded in 1474, this ancient monastery is known for Tantric meditation, and is a great place to study the same.

Tea Gardens

Fancy a quiet walk with your loved ones? Head to the tea gardens of Dharamshala and marvel at the plantations. Of course, once you’re done, you must have a cup of freshly brewed tea right there. Nothing truly rivals the experience of drinking tea at a plantation, with the maestros who grew the plants.

Kangra Fort

If you are a fan of history and architecture, then make sure you visit the Kangra Fort, which is one of the most popular tourist places in Dharamshala. You’ll enjoy exploring the ancient structure which dates back to the 4th century and knowing more about its history through the local stories as you enjoy the scenic views of Manjhi and Banganga River. You can also visit the Maharaja Sansar Chand Katoch Museum to know more about the dynasties that ruled this place.

Masroor Rock Cut Temple

India has several breathtaking temples and the Masroor Rock Cut Temple is no exception to the rule! The 15 monolithic temples date back to the 8th century and have Indo-Aryan architecture. They showcase several great tales from Indian epics like Ramayana in the form of exquisite carvings. Although the archaeological site is in ruins now due to several earthquakes, it still provides mesmerising views and a spiritual connection that attracts tourists and devotees from all over the world!

Triund

Dharamshala has something for everyone and the same is true for all the adventure-loving trekkers out there! Located about 13-kms away from Dharamshala, Triund is considered a trekker’s haven as it’s suitable for both novices and seasoned trekkers. With picturesque landscapes, beautiful rhododendron trees and approximately 22 switchbacks in and out of the main trail, you can explore to your heart’s content! There’s also a small temple on the top of the hill beyond which there is only a trail for trekking and paths to be explored on foot!

War Memorial

Last but not the least, you can visit the War Memorial which is located in the middle of sprawling pine trees, and was built to pay tribute to the martyrs of Kangra who lost their lives during the Indo-China War that took place in 1947, 1962, 1965, 1971 and UN Peace Operations. Visiting this place not only instils a sense of pride and patriotism but also brings you closer to nature. You can also stop by the nearby cafes to enjoy their delicacies and satisfy your cravings.

These are just a few of the countless tourist spots that Dharamshala has to offer. Make sure to visit these places to feel more connected to this beautiful hill station located in Himachal Pradesh. Make the most of your trip and create unforgettable memories that you can cherish forever!