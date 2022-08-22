Ancient Cities In India: Steeped in rich culture and heritage, India abounds in the shades of ancient dwellings. Traversing the lengths and breadths of India, one is bound to stop over cities that are old as time. Wondering if these ancient places are fun enough? Yes, ofcourse they are. Like fine wine they have aged beautifully and with time. It is a fascinating realm to immerse yourself in the historical tales of the many cities that have defined the culture of our country.Also Read - Experiences Of A Lifetime: 8 Must Visit Destinations Before Your Old Age

Travel in time and explore the vestiges of past thriving with modern colours in these ancient Indian cities. Here are the top exquisite ancient cities that one should visit when on an expedition to unravel India of another time.

VARANASI

“Benaras is older than history, older than tradition, older even than legend and looks twice as old as all of them put together” – Mark Twain

Benaras/Banaras, Kashi, or Varanasi, is a city as old as most ancient epoch itself, yet as modern. Almost 5000 years old, it is one of the seven holy cities in the country. A cradle of religious cultures, Varanasi finds a mention as early as the time of Rig Veda and still goes on inhabited in its equanimous glory. Located in Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi resides on the banks of the river Ganga. Since time immemorial, there has been a popular notion about this city – anyone taking their last breath here is said to attain salvation. Its mystic socio-cultural fabric attracts multiple pilgrims every year. While it is surrounded with religious connotations, one can witness a synthesis of contemporary times with the age-old rituals. Along with the culturally rich sacred sites, Varanasi has been an abode to famous writers and silk weavers.

UJJAIN

Fondly known as the temple city, Ujjain is flocked by pilgrims every year. Located in the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh, the city has exciting stories in the bag . Over 5000 years old, Ujjain is famous for being the spot of the one of the 12 jyotirlingas – Mahakaleshwar. This old city proudly sits on the banks of river Shipra as it witnesses the many devotees who come here to pay obeisance to the many temples here. The world famous Kumbh Mela also takes place in this center of this old town.

HAMPI

Want to tickle the history geek in you? Then Hampi, in Karnataka is the place for you to tour the historical ruins in peace. This UNESCO heritage site is said to be the largest and richest human settlement once upon a time. It boast of the unique architecture of the Vijaynagar empire. Get that adventure soul in you going and visit to Hampi soon. It also won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

KANNAUJ

A custodian of the Bronze age, Kannauj is drenched with history. Did you know, it was earlier known as Kanya Kubja? Neither did we! Located in Uttar Pradesh, travellers flock this city to unearth the stories of various archeological sites. This city is credited with unearthing prehistoric weapons and tools from the by gone age. One can visit one of the biggest bird sanctuaries in India, Lakh Bahosi Bird Sanctuary, 500 year-old Siddheswar Temple, museum and take a refreshing dip in river Ganga. There are more than 200 perfume distilleries here an use age old traditions to craft them, so don;t forget to buy one for yourself!

PATNA

Did not quite expect this name of the list right? But this city also goes back in time. The ancient city of Patna or Pataliputra was the capital of the Magadh Empire in the Mauryan reign. There are over 20,000 historical artifacts in the Patna Museum. Apart from these there are various other tourist spots near by that will tickle the history buff within you. Kargil Chowk War Memorial, Kumhrar, Sher Shah Suri Masjid, Shitla Mata Temple, Gurdwara Gobind Ghat, Biscomaun Bhawan, Chiraiyatand Flyover, and Mahatma Gandhi Setu. Rajgir, Nalanda, Vaishali, Pawapuri, and Bodh Gaya are tourist destinations located close to the city of Patna.

THANJAVUR

The rice bowl of South India, Thanjavur is a royal attraction. This city has the perfect tableau of of the architecture and heritage of the Chola dynasty. Thanjavur or Tanjore was the capital during the Chola Dynasty and eventually went on to become the cultural and heritage legacy of India by the end of 18th century. The UNESCO world heritage site, Brihadeeswarar Temple is one the best examples of this dynasty. Interestingly, there is also a library that is dedicated to Sanskrit literature. After your trip to this colourful land, do pick out exquisite Tanjore paintings and souvenirs.

Immerse yourself in the ancient shades of these vibrant cities!

