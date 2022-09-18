Buddhist circuit train: Peace, serenity, tranquility, are often associated with Buddhism. Spirituality and Buddhism go hand in hand as this practice is not only widely practiced but also is also amongst the oldest in the world Lord Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism spent years in different places in India spreading his preaching’s to far and wide. From Nalanda, Bodh Gaya, Varanasi to Agra, the relics and vestiges of Buddhism sprawls all across India.Also Read - Rann Utsav 2022: IRCTC Rolls Out Special Package For This White Desert Festival In Gujarat |Details Here

But how to experience maximum serenity in minimum time? Well, Indian railways has a solution. They have a special luxury train that will ferry passengers across different location and cover the Buddhist circuit.

Here is the itinerary as per Incredible India that will chug through some peaceful Buddhism destinations.

Itinerary



Day 1: Depart from Delhi (Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station in the afternoon) for Gaya. Dinner on-board.

Day 2: Onboard Breakfast. Arrive in Gaya in the morning and proceed to Bodhgaya. Check-in at the hotel. After lunch, day free for exploring around. Dinner & overnight stay at the hotel.



Day 3 : Breakfast. Depart from Gaya to Rajgir & Nalanda, Lunch, Sightseeing. Depart for Varanasi in the evening. Dinner on board.

Day 4 : Arrive in Varanasi in the morning. Post Breakfast proceed to visit Sarnath, Lunch. Visit the Ganges for the evening Aarti. Depart for Gorakhpur in the evening. Dinner is served on-board.

Day 5 : Arrive in Gorakhpur in the morning. Post breakfast at the hotel, proceed to Lumbini in Nepal. Lunch is served at a hotel, post Lunch, visit Mayadevi temple. Dinner and overnight stay at the hotel in Lumbini.

Day 6 : Breakfast at hotel, proceed to Kushinagar to visit Mahaparnirvan and other temples. Post lunch and sightseeing of Kushinagar proceed to Gorakhpur Railway station. Depart from Gorakhpur for Gonda in the evening. Dinner on board.



Day 7 : Arrive in Gonda in the morning, Breakfast. Visit Sravasti, Lunch. Depart from Gonda for Agra in the evening. Dinner on-board.



Day 8 : Breakfast on-board. Arrive in Agra in the morning. Proceed to visit Taj Mahal. Depart from Agra for Delhi in the afternoon. Lunch is served on-board. Arrive in Delhi (Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station) in the evening

What makes this journey special?





• Exclusive Train for the Buddhist Circuit Tour: The Buddhist Circuit Special Train is an exclusive air-conditioned train for Buddhist circuit destinations and does not carry passengers other than the tourist booked with IRCTC for this special tour.

• Security on Train: Private Security Guards in each coach for constant & close watch to ensure the safety of passengers and their belongings. Besides, CCTV is provided on the train.

• On-board Hygienic Kitchen Car & Dining Car Facility: The Passengers can choose from an assortment of sumptuous hot meals ( Veg/Non-Veg) and snacks. Packaged drinking water, tea and coffee are available free of cost to the passengers.

• On-board Clean and Hygienic Toilets and Showers: For the convenience of the passengers, clean and hygienic toilets and hot and cold water showers are provided.

• Accommodation in comfortable Hotels on the Buddhist Circuit: IRCTC provides accommodation in the best available hotels on the Circuit for stay as well as wash-and-change.

• Insurance Cover: All passengers are provided with Travel Insurance Cover for the duration of the tour.

• Medical Facility: In case of any exigency, medical support can be provided through an extensive network of Indian Railways medical facilities.

Visit the official website of irctc to get all latest updates on this luxury train and make your booking accordingly.

What you waiting for? Book your tickets and take on an experiential journey of tranquility.