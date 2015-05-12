Munnar is one of the most preferred destinations for holidaying, especially in summers. It’s cool, misty climate and amazing landscapes created by lush rolling hills are charming to every traveller. Apart from awesome weather and picturesque landscapes, this place also provides travellers many options for eating out.

You get lip-smacking street and local Kairali cuisine here, apart from the western and continental fare. Munnar’s cuisine suits every taste and palate. Vegetarians have the option of going for a typical Kairali thali served on a banana leaf comprising vegetable pachadi (salad), elaneer payasam or tender coconut kheer, mezhukkupurattai or mixed vegetable stir fry, mixed vegetable thoran, puli enji, rice with sambhar and rasam, among other items. All these dishes are cooked using coconut oil and garnished with a lot of crushed coconut.

Breakfast in Munnar is generally vegetarian with umpteenth varieties of dosa and idlis. You also get idiyappam with vegetable stew, a unique rice-based Keralean delicacy which is available across breakfast joints in Munnar only in the mornings before 10 am.

Munnar is heaven for non-vegetarian food lovers. Fish and beef (though now banned) are widely eaten in God’s Own Country. Generally, Kerala style Malabar parotta and rice are accompanied by beef, fish and meat preparations. There are many joints serving patented delicacies like beef masala, fish in Kerala curry and similar items but you must visit Mezbaan Hotel and slightly upscale Silver Spoon restaurant amazing non-vegetarian fare. You could also try Thattu Kada, which is strictly an evening place. The food here is fresh and piping hot complimented with amazing decor.

Lovers of street food would not be disappointed as you get amazing varieties of appams, idlis and dosas along with beef and fish dishes accompanied by piping hot parottas on fast food stalls situated on busy streets of this lovely hill station.