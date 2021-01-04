Snowfall makes hilly regions look like heaven. Though it also makes the lifestyle of people a bit difficult, you cannot deny the fact that we all wait for snowfall so that we can enjoy a picturesque view and all sorts of fun activities. If you are a chionophile and wait for the winters to come every year, Uttarakhand is the place where you should visit these days as this northern state, also called the ‘Land of Gods’ has become a snow wonderland. Here, we give you a list of the top 5 places in Uttarakhand where you can enjoy snowfall and feel lively. Also Read - Uttarakhand All Set To Host 5-Day Marchula Adventure Festival 2021 From January 8

Munsiyari

Munsiyari is a village in Uttarakhand. Also, known as ‘the little Kashmir’, Munsiyari is situated in the Pithoragarh district of the state. This scenic hill station is located at an altitude of 2298 meters above sea level. Currently, Munsiyari is experiencing beautiful snowfall and is a perfect destination to go for. Also Read - Uttarakhand: Gandhi Chowk Bazaar, Purn Naya Bazaar Declared Micro Containment Zones Till Jan 3.

Harsil

Harsil is a popular tourist destination that is situated along the banks of the Bhagirathi river. It is known for its beauty owing to dense deodar forests and heavy snowfall. In winter, the village even experiences a negative temperature. Here, you can enjoy trekking and other adventure activities. Also Read - Sikkim shivers as snow fall continues

Dhanaulti

Situated in the foothills of the Garhwal Himalayan range, Dhanaulti is a magical hill station. It is in close proximity to India’s national capital and is located at an elevation of 2286 meters above sea level. Here, you can enjoy a panoramic view of the lofty Himalayas. In December and January, you can experience snowfall in the region which is close to various other popular hill stations.

Chopta

Also known as ‘Mini Switzerland of Uttarakhand’, Chopta offers a stunning morning view of snow-laden Himalayas. Here, you can spend a memorable time amid dwindling pines and other conifers. Rich in flora and fauna, Chopta is just heaven. You can visit the place to enjoy trekking and skiing.

Auli

This popular hill station is an ideal tourist destination where people enjoy romantic vistas, adventure activities, and much more. If you like European villages and always wonder how it looks like to spend some days there, you should definitely plan a trip to Auli. The place gives you a magnificent view of the snow-covered Himalayas.