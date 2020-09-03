Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the most impacted sector has been the travel and tourism industry. And there is no denying that the way we have been travelling is among the many things that have faced a hit. The pandemic has completely changed the concept of traveling, the idea of taking exotic summer vacations has clearly taken a backseat. Also Read - COVID-19 Related Miscarriage is Now a Reality: Here's All You Need to Know About it

With Unlock 4.0, the government has given certain relaxation for inter-state travel. While international travel still looks like a far-off dream, here are few destinations near New Delhi-NCR which will give you the much-needed break from those extensive work-from-home deadlines and from the daily chores. Also Read - Benefits of Cinnamon in COVID-19: How it Fights Lung Infections And Boosts Immunity

But before, we start giving you the itinerary, we won’t encourage people to travel as yet, as the fear of infection remains, and according to research, there can be a second or third wave of the pandemic too. Also Read - 10 Drivable Getaways From Major Cities in India to Obtain Peace Amid COVID-19 Chaos

It is safer and advised to travel within driving distance to the less-frequented destinations. We look at the safest places to visit in India, which are near the national capital. These places are ideal for a self-drive road trip and are reportedly following all the safety steps given by the Tourism Ministry to mitigate Coronavirus.

Dehradun, Uttarakhand:

Uttarakhand is open to travel but with rules on minimum stay and quarantine. Doon a.k.a Dehradun is the most popular hill station of the country and is amongst a top favorite spot for anyone who is looking to get away on a weekend from Delhi.

Distance from Delhi: 243.2 km (5 hours)

Nainital, Uttarakhand:

Nainital too is one of the most popular hill stations of Uttarakhand. If you want to get away to someplace quieter and beautiful amidst nature and lush greenery, Nainital is where you should be.

Distance from Delhi: 310.0 km (7 hours approx)

Kasaul, Himachal Pradesh

Situated in the Parvati Valley, it is the quaint and beautiful Kasaul that is also fondly called as mini Israel in Himachal Pradesh. To escape from mundane life routine, Kasaul serves as a perfect holiday spot from Delhi.

Distance from Delhi: 518.8 km (11 hours approx)

Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh:

Popular for Dalai Lama’s residence, Dharamsala is a Tibetan settlement. At one point, Dharamsala was the summer capital of India and now it is one of the main tourist spots. For a perfect weekend getaway, this is where you should be.

Distance from Delhi: 474 km ( 9 hours approx)

Chail, Himachal Pradesh

If you are looking for a weekend getaway or planning for an extended stay, Chail is a great choice to enjoy the lush greenery and breathtaking views of a valley that is called a hiker’s paradise.

Distance from Delhi: 335.2 km ( 8 hours approx)

So which destination are you packing for?