Top Hidden Monsoon Getaways in India Offering Spectacular Views | Check

As the monsoon season approaches, we have discovered some amazing destinations for travel enthusiasts who eagerly await the rainy season to embark on their exploration of this culturally diverse nation.

Top Monsoon Getaways in India

India is renowned for its diverse and vibrant culture, which never fails to captivate people from around the world. It boasts an abundance of scenic beauty and a rich cultural heritage. Many believe that the monsoon and winter seasons are the ideal times to delve into this culturally rich country, and we wholeheartedly agree.

Here Are Some Serene Monsoon Getaways For The Travel Junkies Out There

Lonavala and Khandala

‘Ati Kya Khandala, .. Aree Ghumenge Firenge Aish Karenge Aur Kya’… remember this song from Aamir Khan’s movie – Ghulam. Well, that song actually introduced Khandala to the country.

Maharashtra’s Lonavala and Khandala are not just famous because Bollywood celebrities own properties there, but also because of their stunning natural beauty. Believe it or not, during the monsoon season, both places come alive. They are favourite destinations for Mumbaikars and travellers from around the world. These hill stations transform into scenic green paradises, adorned with cascading waterfalls, mist-covered valleys, and refreshing breezes, all of which allure nature lovers.

Coorg

People have extensively explored North India, but now travel enthusiasts are venturing into the southern part of the country to discover its picturesque beauty and, of course, its amazing culture.

Coorg, a charming town in Karnataka, is one such place that beckons travel enthusiasts, especially during the monsoon season. This beautiful town is renowned for its sprawling coffee plantations and fragrant spice gardens. With the arrival of the rains, Coorg truly comes alive, showcasing lush landscapes bathed in raindrops and captivating waterfalls that leave visitors mesmerized.

Rosetta Resort, Sakleshpur

Very few people know about Rosetta, which is located in the gorgeous Hassan area of Karnataka. We highly recommend this place during the monsoon season as it transformed into a tranquil oasis, providing a peaceful retreat among the lush foliage and foggy hills.

The peaceful sound of rainfall drumming on the rooftops and the delight aroma of moist earth will give you an experience that you will remember throughout your life. Not only that, the lush green surroundings and scenic beauties allows the travellers to immerse themselves in the beauty of nature’s regeneration. The resort offers well-appointed accommodations with panoramic views of the lush green surroundings.

Windflower Resort and Spa, Munnar

Windflower Resort and Spa, nestled in Munnar. The resort offers spacious and well-appointed rooms. It is surrounded by spectacular green surroundings. Travellers can find peace here that they will not get in their metro cities. Travel junkies can explore the tea plantations during the rainy season. Trust us the smell of fresh tea leaves after the raindrops is better than any perfume and of course, the place is a paradise for tea lovers as they can handpick some fresh tea leaves from here. Travellers can also find some Ayurvedic rejuvenation spas where they can visit and detoxify themselves naturally.

Laitlum Canyons, Meghalaya

Laitlum Canyons in Meghalaya is a hidden gem that truly comes alive during the monsoon season. With its awe-inspiring vistas and deep gorges, this enchanting destination earns its name, which translates to “The End of Hills.” During the monsoon, the canyons are draped in a mystical shroud of mist, creating an ethereal atmosphere. The verdant green hills that seemingly vanish into the clouds paint a panoramic landscape straight out of a fairy tale.

The rainfall in this season gives rise to numerous cascading streams that gracefully flow down the mountains, forming breathtaking waterfalls along their path. For photography enthusiasts, the rainy season presents the perfect opportunity to capture the beauty of Laitlum Canyons. The ever-changing weather, interplay of light and shadow, and the surreal mist combine to create a magical canvas for capturing stunning photos.

Rishikesh

Earlier, people flock to Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh for spiritual solace as it’s the home of prominent ashrams and ancient temples. But in recent times, the city has transformed into a famous tourist spot and believes us or not it has a lot more to offer. Adventure sports to river rafting you name it and Rishikesh will offer you. Travel junkies can visit the place during the rainy season and find peace here and at the same time, they can also try their hands on some adventure sports.

