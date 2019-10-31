Are you getting married this wedding season? Do you also find it challenging to find a budget-friendly international honeymoon getaway? Don’t worry. We are here for your help. Everybody wants to visit some of the most exotic places and spend a perfect time with their better half. And the most difficult thing seems to decide a budget-friendly but classy and best honeymoon destination. Here we list some of the most amazing budget-friendly places around the world where you can head towards without thinking about the cost of a stay, food, travel, and activities.

Thailand

Known for its rich culture, natural wonders, and one of the most exotic honeymoon destinations around the world, Thailand provides you everything you need within your budget. Visit this place for mountain retreats. You can enjoy the visual treats of looking at lonely sea sores, go for a romantic walk with your partner on the awe-inspiring beaches. If you are an adventure lover, you can go for trekking trails. Also, there is an array of beautiful accommodation options and shopping opportunities., Also, you experience the interesting and lively nightlife of Thailand. Some of the top attractions of the place include a bridge over the River Kwai, Hat Karon, Erawan National Park, etc.

Maldives

The Maldives can be called tropical heaven. Located south of Sri Lanka, Maldives is a group of various coral islands. Considered ideal for couples and adventure lovers, the place has an array of things to offer. You can get the feel of living in a paradise by sitting on the white sand on the beaches. The crystal clear water and the soothing sound of waves crashing against the seashore can calm you down and will surely give a romantic feel. Maldive’s pristine water and sun-kissed beaches are enough to make you fell in love with the place. Here, you can romance on a sunset cruise or try some interesting activities like scuba diving, snorkeling, fishing, etc. Some of the top attractions of the place include Fua Mulaku, Nalaguraidhoo Beach, Kudahuvadhoo, etc.

Mauritius

Located in the Indian Ocean, Mauritius is one of the premier honeymoon destinations. Its sandy beaches, lush green forest, lavish resorts, and turquoise blue water make this place a paradise. Situated amidst coral reefs, Mauritius is one of the most sought-after beach countries present in the world. Warm hospitality, picturesque beauty, and colourful coastline make Mauritius just perfect for newlyweds. When you are here, you must visit the Grand Bay and Pereybère. Also, explore the old-world Balaclava Ruins.