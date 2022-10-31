Best Skiing Destinations in India: Winter is almost here. There is already a cool wintery whiff in the breeze from dawn to dusk. Full sleeves clothes, warm jackets have begun to come out of those boxes and are basking in the sun prepping for some cosy winters. Come winters, it calls for some snow filled activities. Experiencing the magical white snow during winters is a whole other experience.Also Read - THIS Most Popular Tourist Destination In Uttarakhand Might Be Renamed Soon

Go Skiing! India has some of the most ultimate places to enjoy winter thrills over mountain tops. Here are some of the best places to go skiing in India during winters.

Auli

Welcome to the most preferred winter sports destination in India, Auli. It is one of best skiing destinations in the country and is situated in the lap of beautiful Uttarakhand. It is the most preferred skiing hub for the simple reason that it is a well-maintained, pristine retreat away from the confines of a bustling city life.

Best time to visit for Skiing: November to March

Gulmarg

Reckoned to be the top skiing destination in India, Gulmarg boasts scenic geographical location and its unparalleled skiing slopes. If you want to go skiing in Gulmarg, there are two points from where you can start this activity; one is Kongdori and the other is Aparwahat Peak. Another attraction in Gulmarg is the Gondola or the cable car, which is Asia’s largest cable car project that has two main stops one at the Kongdori and the other at the Apparwat Peak.

Tawang

If you want a genuinely invigorating Skiing experience, then the lesser-known city of Tawang is your best bet. The best place to ski here is at the Panga Teng Tso Lake, also known as the PT lake, which is situated roughly 20 km from the town’s midpoint. Apart from being a paradise for many experienced skiers, this spot also holds religious significance among the Buddhists of Arunachal Pradesh–bringing the best of thrill and culture together.

Narkanda

Another great skiing destination also emerges from the lap of Himachal Pradesh. Narkanda, which is located about 65kms from Shimla is yet another brilliant place to enjoy skiing in India. There are different slopes for different levels of skiers; there are a few easy ones that allow beginners to perfect their skills.

Kufri

Not so far away from Shimla, there is a venue for excellent skiing in Himachal Pradesh. During the winter season, this most beguiling tourist attraction becomes the haunt of skiers from all over the world. You can mostly find beginners or amateurs trying their hands at this exciting winter sport. Gentle slopes that are covered with layers and layers of snow make for some incredible skiing experience.

Solang Valley

Situated 14 km from Manali, Solang Nala is one of the best places to go skiing in Himachal Pradesh–not just if you are a first-timer but also if you’ve mastered the sport. If you don’t want to go Skiing, the smooth valleys of Solang Nala are also a perfect destination for trying out other exciting winter sports (like snow trekking and snowboarding). But if skiing interests you to the point where you may want to learn all the skills, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports also offers many short-term training programs and workshops.