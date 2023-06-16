Ultimate Guide: Top Solo Travel Destinations in India for Women

Home

Self-discovery is essential for women who juggle multiple responsibilities in their everyday lives. It's high time for women to prioritise solo trips and nurture their well-being.

Solo traveling is not as popular in India, as many people prefer spending time with their loved ones. But have you ever considered how limiting it can be to only visit places that are unanimously decided by your loved ones? This often happens to women, who give their consent to whatever their family or friends decide, sacrificing their own happiness in the process.

While safety is a significant concern, we have hand-picked some secure destinations where women can confidently travel alone.

So Ladies, Here Are Some Ideal Destinations For Your Solo Travel Adventures

Ladakh and Kasol – For Adventure Lovers

Embarking on a solo trip in Ladakh is a thrilling way to satisfy your adventurous spirit. Whether it’s renting a bike to explore the beautiful Nubra Valley or camping by the enchanting Pangong Lake, Ladakh offers several opportunities for adventure lovers, including trekking, hiking, and river rafting.

On the other hand, Kasol provides a peaceful cultural experience, where women solo travelers can visit Kheerganga in the Parvati Valley and immerse themselves in a unique blend of culture and tranquillity.

Hampi – A Historical and Cultural Delight

Explore Hampi, an esteemed UNESCO World Heritage site and a city of captivating ruins. History enthusiasts can explore over 1,600 remnants that tells the rich history of the last Hindu Kingdom in South India. Visit the famous Virupaksha Temple and venture into the crumbling Hampi Bazaar, immersing yourself in the ambiance of the 1500s before the Muslim sultanate’s invasion. And don’t miss the unique experience of a Coracle ride across the mighty Tungabhadra River.

Varanasi – The City of Spirituality and Wellness

Varanasi, India’s spiritual capital, is considered the world’s oldest continually inhabited city. Witness ash-smeared sadhus immersed in their spiritual practices along the ancient ghats of the Ganges River. The evening aartis at ancient ghats offer a transformative experience that is unparalleled.

Sunderbans Boat Cruise, Andaman Islands Glass Bottom Cruise for Marine Delight

For women who love marine life but prefer to stay dry, the Sunderbans boat cruise and Andaman Islands glass bottom boat cruise are perfect destinations for solo travel. The Sunderbans boat cruise offers an unforgettable wildlife experience, while the Andaman Islands glass bottom boat cruise takes marine exploration to another level.

Kolkata – Haven For Food Enthusiasts

Kolkata is renowned as a culinary haven, attracting food enthusiasts with its vibrant and diverse dishes. Embark on a food adventure through the city’s narrow lanes and savour iconic delights such as Kathi rolls, mouthwatering Bengali sweets, Puchka, Jhal Muri, Chana Jor Garam, and much more.

For solo women travelers in search of unforgettable experiences, these destinations are guaranteed to bring you joy. So ladies, prepare yourself for a transformative journey that will revitalise your spirit, introduce you to new passions, and reignite your zest for life.

