Romantic Destinations in India: Getting away with your partner is as important as breaking away from the cacophony of mundane city life. And India abounds in romantic destinations to pick from. From romantic beach strolls to cosying up in the mountains, to admiring nature together to love like queen and king, incredible India has something in store for every couple. Spending quality time together, indulging in activities you love, and making memories forever is how we can enrich our lives together.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An exotic romantic destination, this Indian archipelago in the Bay of Bengal boasts of heavenly beauty. The divine oceanic blues are to die for. This should be on top of your list as it offers a refreshing take on life. The group of 300 islands furnish the tourists with an array of spots to visit and activities to partake in. The secluded beaches, scenic views, long stretches of white sand and romantic sunsets are pure bliss. You can visit Havelock Island, Limestone caves, Cellular Jail, and enjoy some thrilling water sports. Andaman is the complete romantic package to visit at least once. Plan your trip now and dive in to the depth of oceanic romance. Also Read - 7 Dead, 12 Injured as Hyderabad-Bound Private Bus Catches Fire in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Coorg, Karnataka

A land bestowed with abundant beauty, Coorg is a couple’s delight. With the verdant grasslands, tranquil environment, and the warm hospitality, this popular tourist destination enlivens ones spirits. There is a refreshing aroma in the air of the coffee plantations and couples can also take romantic strolls through the orange orchards. If you are up for some lowkey adventures, then Coorg offers some enthralling trekking trails too. There are also the Madikeri Fort, Abbey Falls, and handmade truffles hiding in the nooks of this beautiful place. Thus, it befits a cozy romantic trip down south.

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

If beaches, mountains are too mainstream ideals for romantic getaways for you, fret not, there are also regal ways to celebrate love. Head to the state of Rajasthan to immerse in love like royalty. To start with, Jaisalmer is a prime destination. It brims with hues of cultures, traditions and energy. If you and your partner enjoy short history lessons, then the forts in the city will give you a sneak peak into the regal ways of life. One of the most sought after activities in Jaisalmer is the jeep ride on the sand dunes of vast expanse of Thar Desert. Often, tent accommodations are available for spending the night in a revelry of cultural nights and traditional Rajasthani folk dance.

Tip: It is best to visit the city during winters as summers are best avoided, we don’t want you to sweat away during your romantic getaway!

Goa

Well, well, well, this place needs no introduction, no hype build. Goa is a primetime destination. And somehow, it is on the travel list of everyone! Not only renowned as a romantic destination, it is popular for a trip with friend, family or solo. That is the charm of sand of Goa. Basking under the sun on the sand with toes dipped in the marine waters and with a drink in your hand- well that might be the start of a romantic day in one of the most romantic places in India. Another best thing about Goa is that you get to ride on scooters on empty roads and enjoy the breeze on your face. Again, a full package, there are a lot of adventure activities, water sports, waterfalls, forts and church to visit. The seafood is simply finger lickin good!

Lachung, Sikkim

A picturesque village in Sikkim located near Tibetan border, Lachung unfolds in the beauty of alpine pastures, scenic valleys, pristine lakes and gushing waterfalls. It is lowkey but gaining traction as a popular tourist spot. Perfect for a romantic outing, the key attractions here are the Lachen Monstary, Thangu Valley, Chopta Valley, Seven Sisters Waterfall etc. The apple orchards and pine forests make for the ideal romantic walk throughs in the lap of nature. Gurudongmar Lake, the second highest lake in the world is right here with its expansive arresting beauty.

Start planning that perfect romantic date and book your tickets to these dream destinations!