The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has declared Spain, France, Italy and Poland to be the safest EU countries to travel to during the covid-19 pandemic. These countries have recorded the lowest covid-19 infection rates.Also Read - International Flights: Air India Increases Flight Frequency Between Delhi, Chicago From Nov 3, Opens Booking

The studies show that the countries mentioned above have recorded the lowest number of covid-19 cases. Less than 50 cases per 100,000 residents have been recorded and the positivity rate is less than four percent in the last two weeks. Also Read - Ban on Sale, Use of Firecrackers: How These States Take Strict Measures to Bring Air Pollution Under Control

Here’s a list of regions you can visit with fewer travel restrictions: Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Bommai Govt Makes Big Announcement, Plans to Relax Curbs For Commercial Establishments, May Open Borders

Regions of Italy: Apulia, Molise, Abruzzo, Umbria, Sardinia, Piedmont, Liguria, Lombardy, Friuli-Venezia Giulia

Apulia, Molise, Abruzzo, Umbria, Sardinia, Piedmont, Liguria, Lombardy, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Regions of France: Bretagne, Normandie, Hauts-de-France, Grand Est, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Centre-Val de Loire, Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Bretagne, Normandie, Hauts-de-France, Grand Est, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Centre-Val de Loire, Nouvelle-Aquitaine Regions of Spain: Galicia, Asturias, Castille and Leon, Extremadura, Andalusia, La Rioja, Navarre, Murcia, Valencia

Galicia, Asturias, Castille and Leon, Extremadura, Andalusia, La Rioja, Navarre, Murcia, Valencia Regions of Poland: Pomerania, Kuyavia-Pomerania, Greater Poland, Lubusz, Lower Silesia, Opole Silesia, Lesser Poland, Subcarpathi, Holy Cross Province, Lodz

For people who are fully vaccinated, they do not have to follow the mandatory covid-19 test and self-isolation. People can now enjoy their winter break in the world’s most picturesque places.

The aforementioned countries have run a successful vaccination campaign as well. Along with it, they also have requirements to hold a Covid-19 health pass when visiting different places. This is done to curb the spread of coronavirus.

However, it is important that you check the necessary and important guidelines of different countries and regions before you pack your bags and begin your journey.

The scene in India is different. India has allowed foreign tourists to enter India from November 15. Since March 2020, India has imposed a nationwide lockdown and has restricted the entry of foreign tourists into India. However, it is uncertain if the tourists need to go through complete self-isolation or should be fully vaccinated or get a covid-19 negative report within 72 hours of their flight.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have spread a word of concern about revenge tourism. This could lead to a surge in Covid-19 cases if tourists did not abide by the safety protocols.